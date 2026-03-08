IN TODAY'S edition of AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Joel Peterson join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- The biggest talking points from the Magpies' statement win over St Kilda
- How did the Saints' ruck combination of Tom De Koning and Rowan Marshall fare?
- Breaking down the Bulldogs' 'ultra impressive' win over the reigning premiers
- Ex-Dees Clayton Oliver and Christian Petracca dominate for their new clubs
- The AFL Daily MVP votes are in for Opening Round
Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts