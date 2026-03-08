Craig McRae cheers to the crowd during the match between St Kilda and Collingwood at the MCG in Opening Round, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S edition of AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Joel Peterson join all the dots on football's big issues.

- The biggest talking points from the Magpies' statement win over St Kilda

- How did the Saints' ruck combination of Tom De Koning and Rowan Marshall fare?

- Breaking down the Bulldogs' 'ultra impressive' win over the reigning premiers

- Ex-Dees Clayton Oliver and Christian Petracca dominate for their new clubs

- The AFL Daily MVP votes are in for Opening Round

