Steven King says Latrelle Pickett has pushed into round one contention after a standout summer, with the Demons excited about pairing him with cousin Kozzy

Kozzy and Latrelle Pickett after Latrelle was drafted at pick No.12 in the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE is expected to unleash the next Pickett in the red and blue – and in the League – in Steven King's first game in charge this Sunday against St Kilda at the MCG.

The Demons selected Latrelle Picket at pick No. 12 – the same pick they selected his cousin Kysaiah in 2019 – after the livewire small forward moved 650km from Tumby Bay, near Port Lincoln, to Adelaide to play in the SANFL in 2025.

Pickett spent most of the season playing in the reserves for Glenelg, where he finished with 32 goals from 18 games, including 4.1 in the Grand Final win, but broke through for a league debut in the final round, where he kicked four goals to earn a shot in both finals.

Melbourne recruiting boss Jason Taylor and list manager Tim Lamb tracked him closely across the year and were there to watch his debut against Central District.

After that, everyone knew about him. Recruiters did plenty of work on him in September, October and November, before the Demons made sure the AFL invited Pickett to the Draft at the last minute, with Kysaiah on hand to meet him on stage.

The Demons have two main sessions on Wednesday and Friday before they finalise the 23 to face the Saints on Sunday, but Pickett has put the runs on the board this summer to earn a round one debut.

King said the younger Pickett made a statement in the pre-season and will thrill Melbourne supporters on the wide expanses of the MCG this year and beyond, just like his cousin has done across his first 126 games in the AFL.

"His consistency over pre-season for a first-year player has been quite extraordinary. He only fully committed to footy last year and made the move from Port Lincoln to Adelaide, so that was a big step in him actually committing to want to do this," King told AFL.com.au on Tuesday.

"Obviously Jase Taylor and our crew have been over him for a couple of years and I think a few clubs were lining up to get him by the end of the season.

"I think everyone saw his highlight package what he can do, but his athletic profile actually stacks up with the demands of the modern game: Endurance wise he came out and was top five in one of our endurance tests, which was quite extraordinary really for someone of his speed and agility.

"We're really excited by what him and 'Kozzy' can bring. I think he'll bring the best out of 'Koz'; they'll compete against each other and I think up the ante each time they both get the ball and push each other along as well. It's going to be exciting to watch, I think having the two of them run around on the 'G this year is going to be something our supporters are going to love watching."

After several uncertain off-seasons, Melbourne re-signed Kysaiah Pickett for seven more years in July, locking him in until 2034, months before 2021 premiership stars Christian Petracca and Clayton Oliver departed during the trade period.

Petracca had four years to run and left, while Oliver was contracted for five more. Pickett might consider a move again down the track, but with Latrelle now at the club, King believes the added bonus of recruiting the prodigious talent is the impact on Kysaiah.

"We see Kozzy as an emerging leader of our footy club. The impact he has on-field is significant, and then off-field is pretty quiet and reserved, but when he speaks, everyone listens and it's usually spot on," King said.

"I think 'Trelly' is going to bring out the best of him as a as a young leader. I think they both bring out the best of one another, but for Kozzy to have Trelly there, you can't underestimate or understate how important that would be for him and the Pickett family."

Melbourne is set to unveil off-season signings Jack Steele, Brody Mihocek and Changkuoth Jiath against St Kilda this weekend.

