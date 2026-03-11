The AFL has confirmed the VFL competition structure will be maintained for at least the next three seasons

VFL captains during the 2026 VFL/W Season Launch. Picture: Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos

The AFL has today confirmed the VFL competition structure will be maintained for at least the next three seasons.

Announced ahead of the start of the 2026 Smithy's VFL home and away season, the commitment will see the VFL continue to operate in its current format until at least the end of the 2028 season.

The VFL is the largest second-tier football competition in the country, featuring 22 clubs from across the four states on Australia’s eastern seaboard.

The competition comprises eight VFL standalone clubs, two aligned clubs and 12 AFL reserves clubs.

Teams currently compete in one division and play 18 matches across a 21-round home and away season. The top 10 teams then compete in a five-week finals series.

VFL clubs will still be required to complete an annual licence review at the end of each season to ensure they continue to meet the on-field and off-field obligations outlined in their licence agreement.

AFL Executive General Manager Football Performance, Greg Swann, said the decision to commit to the existing VFL structure allowed member clubs and stakeholders to operate with greater certainty.

“Throughout the off-season we have worked closely with all clubs to carefully assess the overall performance of the VFL and its member clubs,” Swann said.

“VFL clubs have in recent seasons operated on a year-by-year basis without certainty on the future direction of the competition.

“The commitment to maintaining the current VFL structure for at least the next three seasons enables clubs and their stakeholders to operate with greater confidence in the knowledge the competition will continue in its current format until at least 2028.”

The 2026 Smithy’s VFL season commences on Friday, March 20. Click here view the fixture.

VFL club composition

Standalone VFL clubs: Coburg, Frankston, Port Melbourne, Sandringham, Southport Sharks, Tasmania, Werribee and Williamstown

Standalone AFL clubs: Brisbane Lions, Carlton, Collingwood, Essendon, Footscray Bulldogs, Geelong Cats, Gold Coast Suns, GWS Giants, North Melbourne, Richmond, St Kilda and Sydney Swans

Aligned clubs: Box Hill Hawks and Casey Demons