Melbourne and St Kilda swapped the lead continually through a thrill filled clash at the MCG

Latrelle Pickett celebrates during the round 1 match between Melbourne and St Kilda at the MCG, March 15, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

NOT THIS time.

A new-look Melbourne has held off a brave St Kilda to register its first win of the season, defeating the Saints by 13-points.

DEMONS v SAINTS Full match coverage and stats

It was a see-sawing match with multiple lead changes, but unlike the Demons' Round 20 match-up with the Saints last season, this time Melbourne held on to win 18.12 (120) to St Kilda’s 15.17 (107) in front of a crowd of 44,577.

Thirty-four year old Max Gawn (22 disposals, 35 hit outs, one goal) wound back the clock to put in a captain’s performance, whilst young key forward Jacob van Rooyen kicked six goals.

It was also the club's first win under new coach Steven King, who has implemented a fast and exciting new game style that had Demons fans out of their seats.

It was the Saints that started best, going out to a 15-point lead early in the opening quarter and not being reined in until after the first break.

From that point the lead was constantly in dispute, changing 13 times through the second and third terms, before Melbourne sat four points to the good at three-quarter time.

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The Demons kicked four final-quarter goals to St Kilda's one, proving the difference in the tightly fought contest.

Bailey Fritsch, who had a relatively quiet day, kicked the sealer.

With three minutes remaining, the Demons held onto possession and wound down the clock, showing they had learned from their mistakes of last year.

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Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera slotted three goals but was otherwise well held after the destruction he wreaked in the final term against Melbourne last year.

Demons draftee Latrelle Pickett shone in his first game, showing he will provide plenty of highlights for fans in the years to come.

More to come.

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MELBOURNE 3.3 9.7 14.9 18.12 (120)

ST KILDA 4.4 9.5 13.11 15.17 (107)

GOALS

Melbourne: van Rooyen 6, Mihocek 3, Windsor, L.Pickett, Culley, Chandler, Steele, K.Pickett, Gawn, Sharp, Fritsch

St Kilda: Hall 4, Wanganeen-Milera 3, Higgins 2, Owens 2, Ryan, Wilson, Keeler, Wood

BEST

Melbourne: Gawn, van Rooyen, Mihocek, Windsor, K.Pickett

St Kilda: Wanganeen-Milera, Hall, Sinclair, Wilkie, Windhager

INJURIES

Melbourne: Nil

St Kilda: Phillipou (quad)

Crowd: 44,577 at MCG