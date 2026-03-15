The Match Review Officer's findings are in from Saturday's round one games

Scott Pendlebury during the Round 1 match between Collingwood and Adelaide at the MCG, March 14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD champion Scott Pendlebury's bid to claim the all-time games record has been set back a week after he copped a one-match ban from the Match Review Officer.

The 38-year-old was handed the first suspension of his AFL career, cited for rough conduct in the Magpies' 14-point loss to Adelaide on Saturday night, following a heavy bump on Josh Worrell.

Pendlebury has played 427 games, five short of Brent Harvey's record of 432.

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Collingwood may choose to challenge the ban in a bid to keep Pendlebury available to face Greater Western Sydney after the Pies' round two bye, and to keep the club great's slate clean.

Brisbane escaped the loss of another crucial player as it searches for a first win of the season, after Charlie Cameron was fined for rough conduct against Brodie Grundy.

The Lions forward can accept a $2000 fine with an early plea.

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Sydney's Sam Wicks, GWS youngster Harvey Thomas, Pies veteran Steele Sidebottom, Crow James Peatling and Fremantle's Neil Erasmus were other players fined.