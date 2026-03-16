Tom Green could return this season if the Giants reach finals, despite suffering an ACL injury in February

Tom Green celebrates a goal during the round nine match between Geelong and GWS at GMHBA Stadium, on May 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney star Tom Green is a shock chance to return from a torn anterior cruciate ligament before the end of the season, according to AFL.com.au's Josh Gabelich.

Green suffered the injury at training in mid-February after being caught awkwardly in a tackle during the Giants' match simulation session.

But the 25-year-old is refusing to put a line through his 2026 campaign and is pushing for a September return if the Giants are to qualify for finals.

Speaking on AFL.com.au's Access this week, Gabelich said Green has not ruled out an earlier-than-expected return from the usual season-ending injury.

"Tom Green remains alive in 2026. When he went down on February 13 with that ACL, GWS were quick to rule him out for the year," Gabelich said.

"But he is not putting a line through his name this year. It would require Greater Western Sydney to play finals this year, but that is his aim.

"If they are to get there he could make it back in time.

"So a lot needs to go right, but Tom Green is one of the great pros in this game, so you just can't rule him out this year."

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Carlton's Sam Docherty is the most recent example of a player making it back from an ACL tear in the same season. Docherty's remarkable return for the Blues' 2024 elimination final came just 183 days after he ruptured his ACL in Opening Round.

The Giants sit 1-1 after their first two matches following a superb Opening Round win over Hawthorn, followed by a round one loss to the Western Bulldogs on Saturday.

They face St Kilda, Collingwood and Richmond over the next month, around their bye in round four.

Green averaged 29.7 disposals, 8.5 clearances and 3.6 tackles last year, winning the Giants' best and fairest and playing 20-plus games for the fourth consecutive season.