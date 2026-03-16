Calvin, Roy and Warnie are ready to make their first trades of the season

Errol Gulden with his arm in a sling after injuring his shoulder during the match between Sydney and Brisbane at the SCG in round one, 2026. Picture: Phil Hillyard

THE FIRST official Fantasy points have been scored and teams have been locked in for 2026 for both Classic and Draft.

Calvin, Roy and Warnie – along with thousands of other coaches – are happy to have the season started, but round one threw up some mixed results. Some big guns fired, many were outshone by the rookies and cash cows while a few picks have left coaches scratching their heads.

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In Classic, coaches have two trades per week. The first one is likely to be Errol Gulden. Appearing in 54 per cent of teams, including 78 per cent of the top five per cent of the top ranked coaches, his price tag offers up some interesting decisions.

Do you go to a premium? Caleb Serong could be someone without an early bye. Or is it a move straight to Marcus Bontempelli who shares the same early bye as Errol?

Maybe it is getting to the cash cow you missed. Money in the bank next week to get Nick Daicos?

Nick Daicos in action during Collingwood's clash against Adelaide in round one, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The Traders debate all options.

Round one is wrapped up with rookies getting plenty of flowers. As the backbone of salary cap teams, Lachie Jaques, Jagga Smith, Lachlan McAndrew and Deven Robertson were the best across each position and appear as must-haves.

Other cash cows are the priority in the first trades of the season for Calvin, Roy and Warnie. They cover all the fun of round one and what to think about ahead of round two.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Episode guide

2:00 - The Traders' round one scores.

9:30 - Rookie roulette

11:00 - Cash Cow of the Year votes.

13:30 - News featuring Errol Gulden's injury.

18:15 - Brisbane, Carlton, Collingwood, Geelong have the bye.

20:30 - Cash cows are a priority in fix up trades.

29:00 - Midfield premium options.

35:20 - Concerns in Fantasy teams on the chopping block.

43:00 - The Traders' early moves.

44:20 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on X, @aflfantasy on Instagram and like the Official AFL Fantasy Facebook page.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.