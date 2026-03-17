Errol Gulden with his arm in a sling after injuring his shoulder during the match between Sydney and Brisbane at the SCG in round one, 2026. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dan Curtin Knee 7-11 weeks Sid Draper Ankle 1-2 weeks Mitch Hinge Back 3-4 weeks Mark Keane Leg 9-13 weeks Updated: March 17, 2026

In the mix

Star midfielder/forward Izak Rankine will return for Friday night's clash against the Western Bulldogs after serving an overhanging suspension. The big question for the Crows is who to omit after an impressive win against Collingwood. Ruck/forward Toby Murray will hold his spot after making his debut against the Pies, with an unlucky midfielder likely to make way for Rankine. Jake Soligo played 60 per cent game time as he builds back after a heart issue, while Luke Pedlar is another whose spot could be vulnerable, despite an impressive pre-season. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harris Andrews Suspension Round 5 Zac Bailey Suspension Round 3 Cody Curtin Chest TBC Tom Doedee Wrist Test Koby Evans Ankle 1-2 weeks Darcy Gardiner Suspension Round 3 Eric Hipwood Knee Mid-season Luke Lloyd Ankle Test Hugh McCluggage Calf Test Conor McKenna Hamstring 3-5 weeks Logan Morris Hand Test Ben Murphy Chest TBC Jack Payne Knee TBC Henry Smith Foot 3 weeks Updated: March 17, 2026

In the mix

The bye could not have come at a better time for the Lions – as odd as that reads after two matches. McCluggage and Morris are both expected to be available for round three, with Bailey and Gardiner also returning from suspension. Darragh Joyce should also be around the mark after an elbow infection restricted his preparation last week. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Adam Cerra Hamstring 1-2 weeks Matt Cottrell Knee 1-2 weeks Francis Evans Knee 1-2 weeks Jesse Motlop Knee Season Nic Newman Suspension Round 3 Harry O'Farrell Knee TBC Adam Saad Hamstring 1-2 weeks Billy Wilson Foot 1-2 weeks Updated: March 17, 2026

In the mix

The Blues have the bye at both AFL and VFL level this week, but good news is ahead on the injury front. Cottrell, Evans and Wilson are back in full training and should be available for selection soon, while Saad and Cerra are now integrating back into training and could also return within the next fortnight. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Bobby Hill Personal reasons TBC Jeremy Howe Calf Test Reef McInnes Knee 2-4 weeks Darcy Moore Calf Test Updated: March 17, 2026

In the mix

Moore and Howe will get the benefit of the early-season bye to fully recover ahead of round three. McInnes is still at least a fortnight away from returning from a knee reconstruction. Charlie West could be considered after a slow start to the season by Collingwood's three key forwards across the first fortnight. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Cillian Bourke Hamstring 5-6 weeks Nick Bryan Knee 3-4 weeks Angus Clarke Syndesmosis 5-6 weeks Tom Edwards Knee 1 week Lewis Hayes Knee 10-12 weeks Nic Martin Knee Season Jordan Ridley Calf 1 week Will Setterfield Foot 3 weeks Updated: March 17, 2026

In the mix

The Bombers are set to regain Isaac Kako in a big boost for Sunday's clash against Port Adelaide. A tall forward should make way after the Bombers went top-heavy in the loss to Hawthorn. Elijah Tsatas and Jade Gresham were the standouts in a VFL practice match last week, while No.9 draft pick Sullivan Robey got through three quarters as he continues his return from a back injury. Saad El-Hawli could also be an option should the Bombers want to add more pace. Rhys Unwin is set to return, likely via the VFL, following his calf injury, while Ridley (calf) is also getting closer to a comeback. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Brennan Cox Calf 1 week Michael Frederick Ankle 3-5 weeks Jaeger O'Meara Hamstring 1 week Aiden Riddle Ankle Test Sam Sturt Knee TBC Updated: March 17, 2026

In the mix

Defender Luke Ryan is on the mend after a bout of illness, but missing the chance to play in the WAFL last week will hamper his selection chances for Saturday's clash against Melbourne. There will be a selection watch on the second ruck position after Sean Darcy was preferred to Mason Cox in round one, despite an interrupted build-up. The Dockers only need their second ruck to play managed minutes with the way they are using the five-man bench but will ask if Cox can offer more right now as Darcy builds form. Key defender Hugh Davies is on the cusp of selection. Likewise Bailey Banfield, who can slot into half-back, forward or wing roles if change is needed. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harley Barker Knee Indefinite Toby Conway Foot/Knee TBC Keighton Matofai-Forbes Foot TBC Jacob Molier Foot 5-7 weeks Tyson Stengle Conditioning Individualised program James Worpel Finger Test Updated: March 17, 2026

In the mix

Worpel missed the Cats' win over Fremantle with an infected finger and, with the bye this weekend, is expected to be right to face the Crows in round three. There were no other injury concerns out of the game, and with Stengle still weeks away, Geelong is facing minimal changes ahead of its next outing. The Cats' VFL side tuned up for the season with a 51-point win over Collingwood, booting 22 goals in the process. - Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Beau Addinsall Hamstring 4-6 weeks Elliott Himmelberg Knee 6-plus weeks Bailey Humphrey Hamstring Test Max Knobel Ankle 1-3 weeks Jai Murray Leg 6-plus weeks Matt Rowell Finger 4-6 weeks Updated: March 17, 2026

In the mix

There's going to be at least one unlucky player left out for Saturday's game against Richmond with Humphrey set to return from a hamstring niggle. Jake Rogers was terrific against West Coast and Jy Farrar brings a level of physicality his coach loves, but it would likely be one of those two. Charlie Ballard has now played two VFL practice games but is another week away, while Jed Walter is right in the frame following four goals at the lower level. Jamarra Ugle-Hagan is building match fitness, but listening to coach Damien Hardwick, still needs extra work. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Cody Angove Hamstring TBC Toby Bedford Hamstring 1-2 weeks Aaron Cadman Pelvis 2-3 weeks Brent Daniels Hamstring 2-3 weeks Finn Davis Groin 3-4 weeks Tom Green Knee Season Harry Himmelberg Chin Test Darcy Jones Knee TBC Josh Kelly Hip TBC Sam Taylor Hamstring 5-7 weeks Nathan Wardius Knee TBC Updated: March 17, 2026

In the mix

The Giants could lose another for Saturday's clash against the Saints, with Himmelberg being monitored and still receiving treatment from plastics specialists following a nasty laceration to his chin. Leek Aleer and James Leake will both be on standby, in case he isn't available. Conor Stone and Ollie Hannaford will also be back in contention, having acted as the emergencies last week. Bedford, Cadman and Daniels remain sidelined, with their timelines continuing to get pushed back. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN James Blanck Groin TBC Will Day Shoulder 2-3 months Henry Hustwaite Ankle 2-3 weeks Matt LeRay Ankle Test Updated: March 17, 2026

In the mix

Hawthorn has almost a full list to pick from ahead of Thursday night's blockbuster against Sydney at the MCG. Aidan Schubert kicked four goals in a VFL practice match against Port Melbourne on the weekend, while Matt Hill kicked two and has been putting his hand up for a surprise debut. Flynn Perez continues to push for a first chance in the brown and gold. Harry Morrison and Finn Maginness were dropped after the Opening Round loss to Greater Western Sydney. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jake Bowey Foot 7-9 weeks Tom Campbell Neck TBC Matt Jefferson Foot 3-5 weeks Aidan Johnson Knee 3-5 weeks Luker Kentfield Knee 3-5 weeks Shane McAdam Achilles 2-4 weeks Jack Viney Achilles TBC Kalani White Glandular fever 3-5 weeks Updated: March 17, 2026

In the mix

With no fresh injuries and a win to kickstart their 2026 campaign, the Demons could very well head west unchanged to face the Dockers. Veterans Jake Melksham (four first-half goals in a VFL scratch match) and Tom McDonald were emergencies in round one and could get a look after performing strongly at the lower level, while first-round draftee Xavier Taylor impressed off half-back. NGA product Andy Moniz-Wakefield made it through the VFL hitout unscathed in his return match from an ACL injury. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jackson Archer Knee Season Taylor Goad Ankle 3 weeks Josh Goater Quad Test Blake Thredgold Foot TBC Luke Urquhart Knee Test Updated: March 17, 2026

In the mix

The Kangas will be boosted further ahead of Sunday's fixture against the Eagles, with midfielder George Wardlaw (hamstring) cleared to return. Alastair Clarkson will now have to decide whether he makes his comeback at AFL level or waits another week, given the VFL side starts its season with a bye and won't play at the weekend. One option could be to manage his minutes as the side's '23rd man' on the bench. Charlie Spargo (concussion) and Riley Hardeman (ankle) are also available and could crack the senior picture, while Aidan Corr continued his recovery with another VFL practice match last weekend. Callum Coleman-Jones, Zac Banch and Robert Hansen jnr were the side's emergencies last weekend, but after a first-up win it'll be hard to see Clarkson changing the side too much going into round two. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Cochrane Hamstring 1-2 weeks Mani Liddy Groin Test Sam Powell-Pepper Knee 10-12 weeks Harrison Ramm Ankle TBC Josh Sinn Shoulder 5-6 months Ivan Soldo Knee Season Ollie Wines Suspension Round 3 Updated: March 17, 2026

In the mix

Port rolled out a strong team to face North Melbourne, so does Josh Carr gives them another chance or make some changes? Jack Lukosius was good in a SANFL practice match and should come right into the frame, while Jordon Sweet will keep pressure on youngster Dante Visentini. Christian Moraes and Will Brodie also put their hands up with strong showings at the lower level. Forward-turned-defender Todd Marshall is expected to be available after hurting his ankle against North. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Judson Clarke ACL TBC Sam Cumming Shoulder TBC Jonty Faull Suspension Round 3 Taj Hotton Hip TBC Rhyan Mansell Wrist 3-4 weeks Samson Ryan Foot 1 week Tom Sims Elbow/Foot TBC Josh Smillie Quad 6-8 weeks Updated: March 17, 2026

In the mix

Nick Vlastuin (conditioning) and Mykelti Lefau (club suspension) are now available for selection for Saturday’s match against Gold Coast. Dion Prestia (hamstring) is also ready to play, but is a chance to return via the VFL. Despite a strong showing against Carlton, Mansell fractured his wrist, and has undergone surgery. Cumming is hoping to return to contact training next week. Liam Fawcett kicked three goals in the VFL practice match against Carlton, and could be an option for Faull's spot, alongside Lefau, while Campbell Gray played just 32 per cent game time. Tyler Sonsie (emergency last week), Jasper Alger and maybe even potential debutant Zane Peucker may come into the frame for Mansell. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ryan Byrnes Foot 5-7 weeks Hunter Clark Adductor 1 week Paddy Dow Knee 3 weeks Liam Henry Hamstring 3-4 weeks Max King Calf/knee TBC Jack Macrae Knee 2-3 weeks Rowan Marshall Concussion Test Liam O'Connell Facial fractures 3-4 weeks Mattaes Phillipou Quad Test Liam Ryan Shoulder Test Updated: March 17, 2026

In the mix

Macrae has been ruled out for at least a fortnight after suffering an MCL sprain against Melbourne on Sunday. Ryan underwent a scan on his shoulder from the huge mark he took at the MCG and has been cleared of structural damage. Phillipou will need to prove his fitness later in the week ahead of the trip to play Greater Western Sydney. Charlie Banfield was the carryover emergency in round one and will come under consideration for a debut. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Riak Andrew Quad TBC Ned Bowman Hamstring 3-4 weeks Braeden Campbell Shin TBC Billy Cootee Hip 1-2 weeks Errol Gulden Shoulder 4 months Tom Hanily Shin Test Isaac Heeney Hamstring Test Max King Back 4-5 months Updated: March 17, 2026

In the mix

From the high of a 2-0 start to the season, the Swans were flattened on Monday by confirmation Gulden will again miss the bulk of the season, while Heeney is also set to miss against the Hawks given the five-day break. Callum Mills could be shifted back on the ball to cover the midfield losses, despite his strong start to the year in defence, with Taylor Adams not yet match fit despite his VFL return last week. Dean Cox could also choose to give the midfield keys to the likes of Warner, McInerney and Sheldrick and bring in a pacey forward-half player like Caiden Cleary. Harry Cunningham also impressed in the twos so could come straight back, although he's also had an interrupted pre-season. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sam Allen Knee TBC Sandy Brock Ankle 1 week Tyler Brockman Knee 6 weeks Harry Edwards Concussion Test Tom Gross Hamstring 1 week Elijah Hewett Quad 1 week Jack Hutchinson Ankle 5-7 weeks Noah Long Knee Season Fred Rodriguez Foot 5-7 weeks Brandon Starcevich Calf 3 weeks Jack Williams Calf 1 week Updated: March 17, 2026

In the mix

Co-captain Liam Baker will return after serving a suspension, providing a significant boost for Sunday's clash against North Melbourne. Edwards is also expected to clear concussion protocols and bolster an undermanned defence, releasing Reuben Ginbey to play as a third tall. Midfielder Tim Kelly was overlooked in round one after recovering from a hamstring injury but could be considered. Likewise midfield recruit Harry Schoenberg, who has served a one-match suspension from the pre-season. Brockman's return has been delayd by an operation to clear a knee infection. Long had surgery on Monday for his significant knee injury. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan Croft Back Test Riley Garcia Hamstring TBC Ryan Gardner Groin Test Arthur Jones Concussion Test Adam Treloar Calf Test Laitham Vandermeer Concussion Test Zac Walker Ankle 6-8 weeks Cody Weightman Knee TBC Updated: March 17, 2026

In the mix

Croft missed the round one win over Greater Western Sydney with back soreness and he is yet to be cleared to play, but could return against Adelaide after Will Lewis came in for a debut. Jones is also pushing to return after missing round one with a concussion. Treloar is also set to be available this weekend but is likely to need some minutes in the VFL after an interrupted end to the pre-season. - Josh Gabelich