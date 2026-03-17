Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Dan Curtin
|Knee
|7-11 weeks
|Sid Draper
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Mitch Hinge
|Back
|3-4 weeks
|Mark Keane
|Leg
|9-13 weeks
|Updated: March 17, 2026
In the mix
Star midfielder/forward Izak Rankine will return for Friday night's clash against the Western Bulldogs after serving an overhanging suspension. The big question for the Crows is who to omit after an impressive win against Collingwood. Ruck/forward Toby Murray will hold his spot after making his debut against the Pies, with an unlucky midfielder likely to make way for Rankine. Jake Soligo played 60 per cent game time as he builds back after a heart issue, while Luke Pedlar is another whose spot could be vulnerable, despite an impressive pre-season. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harris Andrews
|Suspension
|Round 5
|Zac Bailey
|Suspension
|Round 3
|Cody Curtin
|Chest
|TBC
|Tom Doedee
|Wrist
|Test
|Koby Evans
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Darcy Gardiner
|Suspension
|Round 3
|Eric Hipwood
|Knee
|Mid-season
|Luke Lloyd
|Ankle
|Test
|Hugh McCluggage
|Calf
|Test
|Conor McKenna
|Hamstring
|3-5 weeks
|Logan Morris
|Hand
|Test
|Ben Murphy
|Chest
|TBC
|Jack Payne
|Knee
|TBC
|Henry Smith
|Foot
|3 weeks
|Updated: March 17, 2026
In the mix
The bye could not have come at a better time for the Lions – as odd as that reads after two matches. McCluggage and Morris are both expected to be available for round three, with Bailey and Gardiner also returning from suspension. Darragh Joyce should also be around the mark after an elbow infection restricted his preparation last week. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Adam Cerra
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Matt Cottrell
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Francis Evans
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Jesse Motlop
|Knee
|Season
|Nic Newman
|Suspension
|Round 3
|Harry O'Farrell
|Knee
|TBC
|Adam Saad
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Billy Wilson
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: March 17, 2026
In the mix
The Blues have the bye at both AFL and VFL level this week, but good news is ahead on the injury front. Cottrell, Evans and Wilson are back in full training and should be available for selection soon, while Saad and Cerra are now integrating back into training and could also return within the next fortnight. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Bobby Hill
|Personal reasons
|TBC
|Jeremy Howe
|Calf
|Test
|Reef McInnes
|Knee
|2-4 weeks
|Darcy Moore
|Calf
|Test
|Updated: March 17, 2026
In the mix
Moore and Howe will get the benefit of the early-season bye to fully recover ahead of round three. McInnes is still at least a fortnight away from returning from a knee reconstruction. Charlie West could be considered after a slow start to the season by Collingwood's three key forwards across the first fortnight. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Cillian Bourke
|Hamstring
|5-6 weeks
|Nick Bryan
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Angus Clarke
|Syndesmosis
|5-6 weeks
|Tom Edwards
|Knee
|1 week
|Lewis Hayes
|Knee
|10-12 weeks
|Nic Martin
|Knee
|Season
|Jordan Ridley
|Calf
|1 week
|Will Setterfield
|Foot
|3 weeks
|Updated: March 17, 2026
In the mix
The Bombers are set to regain Isaac Kako in a big boost for Sunday's clash against Port Adelaide. A tall forward should make way after the Bombers went top-heavy in the loss to Hawthorn. Elijah Tsatas and Jade Gresham were the standouts in a VFL practice match last week, while No.9 draft pick Sullivan Robey got through three quarters as he continues his return from a back injury. Saad El-Hawli could also be an option should the Bombers want to add more pace. Rhys Unwin is set to return, likely via the VFL, following his calf injury, while Ridley (calf) is also getting closer to a comeback. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Brennan Cox
|Calf
|1 week
|Michael Frederick
|Ankle
|3-5 weeks
|Jaeger O'Meara
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Aiden Riddle
|Ankle
|Test
|Sam Sturt
|Knee
|TBC
|Updated: March 17, 2026
In the mix
Defender Luke Ryan is on the mend after a bout of illness, but missing the chance to play in the WAFL last week will hamper his selection chances for Saturday's clash against Melbourne. There will be a selection watch on the second ruck position after Sean Darcy was preferred to Mason Cox in round one, despite an interrupted build-up. The Dockers only need their second ruck to play managed minutes with the way they are using the five-man bench but will ask if Cox can offer more right now as Darcy builds form. Key defender Hugh Davies is on the cusp of selection. Likewise Bailey Banfield, who can slot into half-back, forward or wing roles if change is needed. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harley Barker
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Toby Conway
|Foot/Knee
|TBC
|Keighton Matofai-Forbes
|Foot
|TBC
|Jacob Molier
|Foot
|5-7 weeks
|Tyson Stengle
|Conditioning
|Individualised program
|James Worpel
|Finger
|Test
|Updated: March 17, 2026
In the mix
Worpel missed the Cats' win over Fremantle with an infected finger and, with the bye this weekend, is expected to be right to face the Crows in round three. There were no other injury concerns out of the game, and with Stengle still weeks away, Geelong is facing minimal changes ahead of its next outing. The Cats' VFL side tuned up for the season with a 51-point win over Collingwood, booting 22 goals in the process. - Michael Rogers
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Beau Addinsall
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Elliott Himmelberg
|Knee
|6-plus weeks
|Bailey Humphrey
|Hamstring
|Test
|Max Knobel
|Ankle
|1-3 weeks
|Jai Murray
|Leg
|6-plus weeks
|Matt Rowell
|Finger
|4-6 weeks
|Updated: March 17, 2026
In the mix
There's going to be at least one unlucky player left out for Saturday's game against Richmond with Humphrey set to return from a hamstring niggle. Jake Rogers was terrific against West Coast and Jy Farrar brings a level of physicality his coach loves, but it would likely be one of those two. Charlie Ballard has now played two VFL practice games but is another week away, while Jed Walter is right in the frame following four goals at the lower level. Jamarra Ugle-Hagan is building match fitness, but listening to coach Damien Hardwick, still needs extra work. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Cody Angove
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Toby Bedford
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Aaron Cadman
|Pelvis
|2-3 weeks
|Brent Daniels
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Finn Davis
|Groin
|3-4 weeks
|Tom Green
|Knee
|Season
|Harry Himmelberg
|Chin
|Test
|Darcy Jones
|Knee
|TBC
|Josh Kelly
|Hip
|TBC
|Sam Taylor
|Hamstring
|5-7 weeks
|Nathan Wardius
|Knee
|TBC
|Updated: March 17, 2026
In the mix
The Giants could lose another for Saturday's clash against the Saints, with Himmelberg being monitored and still receiving treatment from plastics specialists following a nasty laceration to his chin. Leek Aleer and James Leake will both be on standby, in case he isn't available. Conor Stone and Ollie Hannaford will also be back in contention, having acted as the emergencies last week. Bedford, Cadman and Daniels remain sidelined, with their timelines continuing to get pushed back. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|James Blanck
|Groin
|TBC
|Will Day
|Shoulder
|2-3 months
|Henry Hustwaite
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Matt LeRay
|Ankle
|Test
|Updated: March 17, 2026
In the mix
Hawthorn has almost a full list to pick from ahead of Thursday night's blockbuster against Sydney at the MCG. Aidan Schubert kicked four goals in a VFL practice match against Port Melbourne on the weekend, while Matt Hill kicked two and has been putting his hand up for a surprise debut. Flynn Perez continues to push for a first chance in the brown and gold. Harry Morrison and Finn Maginness were dropped after the Opening Round loss to Greater Western Sydney. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jake Bowey
|Foot
|7-9 weeks
|Tom Campbell
|Neck
|TBC
|Matt Jefferson
|Foot
|3-5 weeks
|Aidan Johnson
|Knee
|3-5 weeks
|Luker Kentfield
|Knee
|3-5 weeks
|Shane McAdam
|Achilles
|2-4 weeks
|Jack Viney
|Achilles
|TBC
|Kalani White
|Glandular fever
|3-5 weeks
|Updated: March 17, 2026
In the mix
With no fresh injuries and a win to kickstart their 2026 campaign, the Demons could very well head west unchanged to face the Dockers. Veterans Jake Melksham (four first-half goals in a VFL scratch match) and Tom McDonald were emergencies in round one and could get a look after performing strongly at the lower level, while first-round draftee Xavier Taylor impressed off half-back. NGA product Andy Moniz-Wakefield made it through the VFL hitout unscathed in his return match from an ACL injury. - Alison O'Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jackson Archer
|Knee
|Season
|Taylor Goad
|Ankle
|3 weeks
|Josh Goater
|Quad
|Test
|Blake Thredgold
|Foot
|TBC
|Luke Urquhart
|Knee
|Test
|Updated: March 17, 2026
In the mix
The Kangas will be boosted further ahead of Sunday's fixture against the Eagles, with midfielder George Wardlaw (hamstring) cleared to return. Alastair Clarkson will now have to decide whether he makes his comeback at AFL level or waits another week, given the VFL side starts its season with a bye and won't play at the weekend. One option could be to manage his minutes as the side's '23rd man' on the bench. Charlie Spargo (concussion) and Riley Hardeman (ankle) are also available and could crack the senior picture, while Aidan Corr continued his recovery with another VFL practice match last weekend. Callum Coleman-Jones, Zac Banch and Robert Hansen jnr were the side's emergencies last weekend, but after a first-up win it'll be hard to see Clarkson changing the side too much going into round two. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tom Cochrane
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Mani Liddy
|Groin
|Test
|Sam Powell-Pepper
|Knee
|10-12 weeks
|Harrison Ramm
|Ankle
|TBC
|Josh Sinn
|Shoulder
|5-6 months
|Ivan Soldo
|Knee
|Season
|Ollie Wines
|Suspension
|Round 3
|Updated: March 17, 2026
In the mix
Port rolled out a strong team to face North Melbourne, so does Josh Carr gives them another chance or make some changes? Jack Lukosius was good in a SANFL practice match and should come right into the frame, while Jordon Sweet will keep pressure on youngster Dante Visentini. Christian Moraes and Will Brodie also put their hands up with strong showings at the lower level. Forward-turned-defender Todd Marshall is expected to be available after hurting his ankle against North. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Judson Clarke
|ACL
|TBC
|Sam Cumming
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Jonty Faull
|Suspension
|Round 3
|Taj Hotton
|Hip
|TBC
|Rhyan Mansell
|Wrist
|3-4 weeks
|Samson Ryan
|Foot
|1 week
|Tom Sims
|Elbow/Foot
|TBC
|Josh Smillie
|Quad
|6-8 weeks
|Updated: March 17, 2026
In the mix
Nick Vlastuin (conditioning) and Mykelti Lefau (club suspension) are now available for selection for Saturday’s match against Gold Coast. Dion Prestia (hamstring) is also ready to play, but is a chance to return via the VFL. Despite a strong showing against Carlton, Mansell fractured his wrist, and has undergone surgery. Cumming is hoping to return to contact training next week. Liam Fawcett kicked three goals in the VFL practice match against Carlton, and could be an option for Faull's spot, alongside Lefau, while Campbell Gray played just 32 per cent game time. Tyler Sonsie (emergency last week), Jasper Alger and maybe even potential debutant Zane Peucker may come into the frame for Mansell. - Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Ryan Byrnes
|Foot
|5-7 weeks
|Hunter Clark
|Adductor
|1 week
|Paddy Dow
|Knee
|3 weeks
|Liam Henry
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Max King
|Calf/knee
|TBC
|Jack Macrae
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Rowan Marshall
|Concussion
|Test
|Liam O'Connell
|Facial fractures
|3-4 weeks
|Mattaes Phillipou
|Quad
|Test
|Liam Ryan
|Shoulder
|Test
|Updated: March 17, 2026
In the mix
Macrae has been ruled out for at least a fortnight after suffering an MCL sprain against Melbourne on Sunday. Ryan underwent a scan on his shoulder from the huge mark he took at the MCG and has been cleared of structural damage. Phillipou will need to prove his fitness later in the week ahead of the trip to play Greater Western Sydney. Charlie Banfield was the carryover emergency in round one and will come under consideration for a debut. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Riak Andrew
|Quad
|TBC
|Ned Bowman
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Braeden Campbell
|Shin
|TBC
|Billy Cootee
|Hip
|1-2 weeks
|Errol Gulden
|Shoulder
|4 months
|Tom Hanily
|Shin
|Test
|Isaac Heeney
|Hamstring
|Test
|Max King
|Back
|4-5 months
|Updated: March 17, 2026
In the mix
From the high of a 2-0 start to the season, the Swans were flattened on Monday by confirmation Gulden will again miss the bulk of the season, while Heeney is also set to miss against the Hawks given the five-day break. Callum Mills could be shifted back on the ball to cover the midfield losses, despite his strong start to the year in defence, with Taylor Adams not yet match fit despite his VFL return last week. Dean Cox could also choose to give the midfield keys to the likes of Warner, McInerney and Sheldrick and bring in a pacey forward-half player like Caiden Cleary. Harry Cunningham also impressed in the twos so could come straight back, although he's also had an interrupted pre-season. - Martin Smith
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Sam Allen
|Knee
|TBC
|Sandy Brock
|Ankle
|1 week
|Tyler Brockman
|Knee
|6 weeks
|Harry Edwards
|Concussion
|Test
|Tom Gross
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Elijah Hewett
|Quad
|1 week
|Jack Hutchinson
|Ankle
|5-7 weeks
|Noah Long
|Knee
|Season
|Fred Rodriguez
|Foot
|5-7 weeks
|Brandon Starcevich
|Calf
|3 weeks
|Jack Williams
|Calf
|1 week
|Updated: March 17, 2026
In the mix
Co-captain Liam Baker will return after serving a suspension, providing a significant boost for Sunday's clash against North Melbourne. Edwards is also expected to clear concussion protocols and bolster an undermanned defence, releasing Reuben Ginbey to play as a third tall. Midfielder Tim Kelly was overlooked in round one after recovering from a hamstring injury but could be considered. Likewise midfield recruit Harry Schoenberg, who has served a one-match suspension from the pre-season. Brockman's return has been delayd by an operation to clear a knee infection. Long had surgery on Monday for his significant knee injury. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jordan Croft
|Back
|Test
|Riley Garcia
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Ryan Gardner
|Groin
|Test
|Arthur Jones
|Concussion
|Test
|Adam Treloar
|Calf
|Test
|Laitham Vandermeer
|Concussion
|Test
|Zac Walker
|Ankle
|6-8 weeks
|Cody Weightman
|Knee
|TBC
|Updated: March 17, 2026
In the mix
Croft missed the round one win over Greater Western Sydney with back soreness and he is yet to be cleared to play, but could return against Adelaide after Will Lewis came in for a debut. Jones is also pushing to return after missing round one with a concussion. Treloar is also set to be available this weekend but is likely to need some minutes in the VFL after an interrupted end to the pre-season. - Josh Gabelich