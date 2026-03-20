Follow all the action from Friday night's clash between the Crows and Bulldogs

Hugh Bond in action during round 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE has made a late change for its Friday night blockbuster against the Western Bulldogs.



The Crows will be without defender Hugh Bond, who will miss through illness and has been replaced in the selected side by Chayce Jones.



The Bulldogs go into the clash at Adelaide Oval as selected.

It looms as the match of the round on Friday night at Adelaide Oval.

The Crows (1-0) took a step toward proving they will be no one-season wonder and got a hint of revenge on a Collingwood side that spoiled its return to finals last year with a win in round one.

CROWS v BULLDOGS Follow it LIVE

The Crows won the onball battle against the Pies but can expect another tough challenge against the Dogs' in-form midfield as part of an entertaining tussle between a pair of high-scoring teams.

The Western Bulldogs (2-0) missed the finals last season, paying the price for a 2-9 win-loss record against the eventual top eight.

The Dogs have taken steps to right those wrongs and have started the season with back-to-back victories over a pair of last year's finalists and now have another opportunity to prove their top-four credentials with a clash against the reigning minor premiers.

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Izak Rankine returns from suspension for Adelaide, with young tall Toby Murray omitted.

The Dogs have added tall forward Jordan Croft at the expense of Will Lewis.

Adelaide v Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACDT

LATE CHANGES

Adelaide: Hugh Bond (illness) replaced in selected side by Chayce Jones

Western Bulldogs: Nil