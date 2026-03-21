Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL action

Adam Treloar, Jacob Farrow, and Taylor Adams. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are about to kick off, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL this weekend, with SANFL and WAFL matches beginning over the next couple of weeks.

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State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: -

The SANFL competition will kick off on Friday, March 27. Adelaide will take on West Adelaide in the opening round on Saturday, March 28.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Essendon at GMHBA Stadium, Friday March 20, 7.05pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Essendon's clash

Essendon had two of its 2025 first round draftees in action in the Bombers' 85-point loss to Geelong on Friday.

Jacob Farrow impressed in a big way with a team-high 31 disposals and one goal, while Sullivan Robey finished with 13 touches.

Liam McMahon (seven disposals) was his side’s only multiple goalkicker with two, while Archer Day-Wicks (19), Harry Jones (seven) and Nik Cox (10) kicked one goal each.

Learn More 01:42

Elijah Tsatas got his share of the ball with 21 touches and a team-high eight clearances, Kayle Gerreyn was busy with 16 disposals, and Saad El-Hawli had 14.

Other Bombers in action included Matt Guelfi (eight touches), Rhys Unwin (seven), and Vigo Visentini (four, six hitouts).

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: -

The WAFL competition will kick off on Friday, April 3 when Peel Thunder takes on East Fremantle in the opening round at Lane Group Stadium.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Essendon at GMHBA Stadium, Friday March 20, 7.05pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Geelong's clash

The Olivers were amongst it in Geelong's 85-point thrashing of Essendon on Friday, Ollie Henry (13 disposals) kicking five goals and Ollie Wiltshire (16) slotting four, with Jay Polkinghorne (12) also getting a bag of four.

Veteran Jed Bews had 14 marks and 34 disposals, sharing the game-high number with George Stevens (nine clearances).

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Mitch Knevitt also finished with nine clearances from his 31 touches, and Jack Bowes slotted one goal from 26 disposals.

Ruckman Rhys Stanley had 24 hitouts and 16 touches, helped out in ball ups by rookie Joe Pike (18 hitouts, 11 disposals, one goal).

After injury ruined his 2025, Jake Kolodjashnij is fighting for his place back at senior level and was solid with 16 disposals and 10 marks.

Another defender who lost most of last year to injury, Lennox Hoffman had 15 touches and nine marks, Hunter Holmes kicked one goal from 17 disposals, Jesse Mellor slotted one from seven touches, Nick Driscoll found the ball 14 times and Cillian Burke had 10 disposals.

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Werribee at People First Stadium, Sunday March 22, 11am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Gold Coast's clash

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v St Kilda at Tom Wills Oval, Saturday March 21, 11.05am AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Greater Western Sydney's clash

There were plenty of contributors for Greater Western Sydney in its 44-point win against St Kilda on Saturday with second-year midfielder Jack Ough impressing as he looks for a senior debut, finishing with 36 disposals, nine marks and two goals

Fellow 2024 draftee Oliver Hannaford racked up similar stats with 31 disposals and three goals, James Leake was busy with 26 touches and Toby McMullin kicked one goal to go with 23 disposals.

Learn More 02:12

Nick Madden dominated in the ruck racking up 40 hitouts and 11 disposals, helped out in the back half by Leek Aleer with five taps and 25 touches.

Category B rookie Riley Hamilton managed two goals from his 18 touches, while 2025 first round draftee Oskar Taylor finished with 17 disposals.

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Sydney at Kennedy Community Centre, Friday March 20, 12.35pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Box Hill's clash

The future looks bright for Hawthorn with a number of draftees standing out in Box Hill's big win over Sydney, while father-son Will McCabe starred in attack.

Last year's No.34 pick Jack Dalton, along with rookie slider Ollie Greeves, were particularly impressive, with South Australian imports Aidan Schubert (11 disposals, one goal) and Cameron Nairn (10 disposals) also showcasing their skills at the Kennedy Community Centre.

Dalton, an elite runner, was among the best players with 28 disposals, seven marks, six tackles and a goal, with Greeves contributing 21 touches, 11 marks and a major.

McCabe, whose father Luke played 138 games for the Hawks, booted four goals from 20 disposals and nine marks in a dominant display up forward as he makes a case for a senior debut in the AFL side.

Learn More 03:15

Calsher Dear kicked two goals as he continues to work his way back from an injury-interrupted pre-season.

Finn Maginness was the highest ball-winner on the ground with 30 disposals and a goal, and Harry Morrison had 26 and eight marks.

Noah Mraz (24, 10 marks), Bodie Ryan (21) and Bailey Macdonald (22, one goal) impressed in defence.

SSP signing Flynn Perez gathered 21 touches, Cody Anderson had 18 and Max Ramsden kicked a goal from 15 disposals.

Matt Hill (five disposals) and Jaime Uhr-Henry (three, 14 hitouts) rounded out the AFL-listed players.

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Casey Demons at Mission Whitten Oval, Saturday March 21, 12.05pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Casey's clash

First round draft selection Xavier Taylor gave Melbourne supporters something to smile about from Casey's 43-point loss to Footscray on Saturday afternoon, gathering 16 disposals and eight marks.

Andy Moniz-Wakefield was among the Demons' busiest with 30 disposals, Max Heath had 17 disposals and one goal to go with 36 hitouts and seven clearances, while SSP addition Paddy Cross also kicked a goal from his 10 touches.

Casey had trouble finding the ball all day, reflected in a team disposal count of 296 compared to the Bulldogs 443.

Learn More 06:00

Jack Henderson was the Demons' next most 'prolific' with 16, Bailey Laurie had 15 touches, and Ricky Mentha 13.

Veteran Jake Melksham kicked one goal from eight disposals, and Thomas Matthews slotted one from nine.

Other Melbourne-listed players in action included Jed Adams (nine disposals), Oscar Berry (eight), and Riley Onley (10).

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: -

The SANFL competition will kick off on Friday, March 27. Port Adelaide will take on Glenelg in the opening round on Saturday, March 28.

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Southport at Kinetic Stadium, Saturday March 21, 10am AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Richmond's clash

Small forward Jasper Alger was a standout for Richmond, kicking five goals in the Tigers' 40-point win over Southport on Saturday.

Liam Fawcett also gave himself plenty of scoring opportunities but finished with 2.4 from 15 touches, with 2025 second round selection Zane Peucker (12 disposals) and SSP signing Tom Burton (16) the only other senior Tigers to kick a goal.

Learn More 01:59

Kaleb Smith got plenty of ball with 26 touches, while former Cat Patrick Retschko had 24 before leaving the contest at three-quarter time.

Developing ruckman Oliver Hayes-Brown continued to show improvement with 17 disposals and 17 hitouts.

Surprise senior omission Josh Gibcus had 11 touches, with fellow young tall defender Luke Trainor finishing with 16 and Campbell Gray 11.

With a lengthy injury list at the moment the only other AFL-listed Tiger was Noah Roberts-Thomson who gathered 13 disposals.

State league affiliate: St Kilda (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v St Kilda at Tom Wills Oval, Saturday March 21, 11.05am AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from St Kilda's clash

Dougal Howard was among St Kilda's best in Saturday’s 44-point loss to Greater Western Sydney.

The key defender gathered 22 disposals and seven marks and will be pushing for a senior recall.

Academy product Kye Fincher had plenty of the ball with 23 touches and a goal, with young ruckman Alex Dodson also busy with 20 disposals and 15 hitouts.

Learn More 06:00

Exciting prospect Tobie Travaglia was good with 18 touches, veteran small forward Dan Butler had the ball 13 times but didn’t hit the scoreboard, while 19-year-old key defender James Barratt had 12 disposals.

After showing promising signs at AFL level Isaac Keeler returned to the state league and was relatively quiet with seven touches and one goal, Patrick Said also kicked one goal, while Eamonn Armstrong (five disposals) and Charlie Banfield (two) were the only other senior Saints in action.

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Sydney at Kennedy Community Centre, Friday March 20, 12.35pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sydney's clash

Veteran Taylor Adams led the way as Sydney suffered a 36-point loss to Box Hill on Friday afternoon.

Adams will push his case for a senior recall after gathering 27 disposals to go with nine tackles, five clearances and a goal.

Taylor Adams in action during Sydney's training on February 26, 2025. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Peter Ladhams (21 disposals, 24 hitouts and six clearances) had a good game in the ruck, while Joel Hamling (21, 10 marks) found plenty of the ball.

The No.22 pick in the 2024 draft, Jesse Dattoli was lively and finished with 20 disposals and two majors.

Harry Cunningham (24 disposals), Tom Hanily (22 and a goal) and Harry Kyle (21) were also busy.

Noah Chamberlain kicked one goal from 14 touches and laid seven tackles.

Hayden McLean booted one major from his seven disposals, while Jevan Phillipou had eight touches as he, like Cunningham, continues his return from a quad injury.

Learn More 06:00

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: -

The WAFL competition will kick off on Friday, April 3 when West Coast takes on Perth in the opening round at Mineral Resources Park.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Casey Demons at Mission Whitten Oval, Saturday March 21, 12.05pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Footscray's clash

Western Bulldogs SSP signing Will Lewis couldn't do much more to impress in his first outing on the senior list, kicking six goals in the Dogs' 43-point victory over Casey on Saturday.

Even better news for the club was a strong 33-disposal outing from Adam Treloar as he looks to make his way back into the Bulldogs' strong midfield unit.

Former Saint Nick Coffield impressed with 16 marks along with 29 touches, while Lachie McNeil kicked two goals to go with 24 disposals, and Josh Dolan slotted one from 27.

Key defender Jedd Busslinger had no trouble finding the ball, finishing with it 24 times, Luke Cleary grabbed 10 marks in his 22 touches, and Ryan Gardner managed 11 marks in his 22 disposals.

Small forward Arthur Jones (15 disposals) kicked two goals on return from an Opening Round concussion, as did ruckman Lachlan Smith (16 disposals, 11 hitouts, five clearances).

Other senior Bulldogs in action included Lachlan Carmichael (16 disposals), Harvey Gallagher (10), Luke Kennedy (16, one goal) and Will Darcy (four touches).