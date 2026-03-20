You can watch every game of the 2026 VFL season LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

Calsher Dear celebrates a goal for Hawthorn against Port Adelaide in R19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

STATE LEAGUE footy returns this weekend for 2026 and you can catch every VFL game LIVE and FREE on the AFL Live App and AFL.com.au.

The Smithy's VFL men's season kicks off with a three-game slate on Friday, including the season-opener between Box Hill and Sydney at the Kennedy Community Centre and two games on Friday night.

>> Check out the VFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

A major highlight of the weekend will be Tasmania's first entry to the VFL competition with a clash against Coburg. The Devils will compete in both the VFL and VFLW competitions in 2026 as they continue preparations for entry into the AFL and AFLW after being awarded the 19th licence in 2023.

St Kilda returns to the VFL as its own entity for the first time since 2000 after its VFL alignment with Sandringham ceased at the end of the 2025 season.

This year will see an expanded broadcast arrangement, with VFL games to be broadcast on Kayo Sports, ABC, the Seven Network and SEN, as well as on AFL.com.au and via the AFL Live App throughout the season.

The VFL home and away season will consist of 21 rounds, with every team to play 18 matches. The top 10 teams on the ladder will qualify for the finals series, which will conclude with the Grand Final on the weekend of September 19-20.

The rebel VFL Women's competition begins on Saturday, May 16.

You will also be able to watch the best under-18 footballers in the country LIVE and FREE when the Marsh AFL National Championships take place in the middle of the year.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2026 VFL and VFLW seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.

>> Check out the VFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

>> Check out the VFLW fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game