For more than a decade, Melbourne has been coming to Alice Springs to connect with community and experience the best of Australia's Red Centre

Clockwise, L-R: Simpsons Gap, Tom Sparrow receives a boomerang from Steven King, Kozzy Pickett, Daniel Turner marks against GWS. Pictures: AFL Photos / Tourism & Events NT, Backyard Bandits

IT'S A chilly morning at Simpsons Gap, a stunning natural landmark just under half-an-hour out of Alice Springs.

A few of the younger Melbourne players, on their first trip to the Red Centre, are clearly underprepared, wearing singlets, shorts, socks and Birkenstocks, while veteran Max Gawn is much more comfortable in a long-sleeve top.

The playing group stand in the Gap itself, a literal break in the West MacDonnell Ranges that surround Alice Springs, with red quartzite cliffs meeting a fierce blue sky.

An aerial view of Simpsons Gap outside Alice Springs. Picture: Tourism & Events NT, Backyard Bandits

One of the ways people traverse Tjoritja / West MacDonnell National Park is via the Larapinta Trail, a stunning 223km trek through the region where experienced bushwalkers can camp overnight, with plenty of diversions and natural wonders along the way.

The Ochre Pits have been used for the local Arrernte people's painting and ceremonial decoration, Redbank Gorge contains a near-permanent waterhole and campsite, as does the stunning Ormiston Gorge.

THE TEAM MEETING

Back at Simpsons Gap, while the players were a little late to spot a black-footed rock wallaby – who poke their heads out at dawn – the hills were covered in mulga and gum trees.

Recent rains have seen a flush and healthy waterhole, and the Demons stand on a sandy bank, listening intently to the club's Indigenous Projects Officer and former player Matthew Whelan.

Arrernte traditional owners Aunty Doreen and Aunty Audrey McCormack welcome the Demons players at Simpsons Gap on May 30, 2026. Picture: Melbourne FC

The Melbourne squad with Arrernte traditional owners Aunty Doreen and Aunty Audrey McCormack at Simpsons Gap on May 30, 2026. Picture: Melbourne FC

Coach Steven King's theme for the upcoming match against Greater Western Sydney was "the hunter", and he worked with Whelan to plan out the team meeting.

Whelan sourced three weapons from a craft group in Ltyentye Apurte, a small community south-east of Alice Springs also known as Santa Teresa.

The Demons have a close connection to the locals there, having made community trips to Alice Springs since 2014, and helped create the 'MCG of the desert', grassing the local oval.

Firstly, there was a spear, presented to the forward line, with the concept of creating maximum damage to the opposition.

Then a boomerang, used for hunting both in close range and long distance – perfect for the in-and-under midfield who can burst from contest and boot the ball down the field.

Finally the shield which. it goes without saying, aligns nicely with the defenders, the protectors of the team.

Tom Sparrow and Jacob van Rooyen at Melbourne's team meeting at Simpsons Gap on May 30, 2026. Picture: Melbourne FC

PICKETTS HIT THE RED CENTRE

Kozzy Pickett is usually in hot demand among fans around the country, and Alice Springs is no exception, with his cousin Latrelle and Darwin boy Andy Moniz-Wakefield – who played his first AFL game in the Northern Territory – also popular.

Kozzy Pickett, Andy Moniz-Wakefield and Latrelle Picket celebrate during Melbourne's clash with GWS at TIO Traeger Park on May 31, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's been good, coming out here (to the captain's run at TIO Traeger Park), going out to Simpsons Gap earlier, getting a look at the scenery, it's good to be back and have some good weather, rather than the rain in Melbourne," Kozzy said with a laugh.

"Simpsons Gap is pretty cool. There's still a lot of water flowing, and it was pretty freezing this morning, to be honest. But it was good to be back, get a traditional welcome (from the Arrente people) to the land up there.

"I think I might have been up here around eight times. It's always good to come back here, grow the relationship I have up here. It's good to come back and see the same people again."

Kozzy and Latrelle spent some time in the Alice Springs region during pre-season this year, relishing in some of the best outdoor adventures on offer in the area, including jumping on e-bikes through the desert and cooling off at Ellery Creek waterhole.

Latrelle even braved the local wildlife, summoning his courage to interact with some reptiles at Alice Springs Desert Park.

A WORTHWHILE CAUSE

Part of Melbourne's charity and community outreach work has seen the club support the Indigenous Eye Health Unit Minum Barreng at the University of Melbourne, lending some well-known faces and voices to its various campaigns to tackle trachoma, as well as spreading hygiene messages during community visits.

Trachoma is a bacterial infectious disease that can cause blindness and Australia had been the only developed country in the world that had active outbreaks, which were most prevalent within remote Indigenous communities.

Just a few weeks ago, the World Health Organisation announced it had been eliminated as a public health issue in the country.

A special moment 🥹



Jack Viney announces to the playing group the elimination of trachoma in Australia.



The club's partnership with @IEHU_UniMelb helped connect with at-risk communities.



📝 | https://t.co/m3B6rJrxtE pic.twitter.com/OmE12dRtJ7 — Melbourne Demons (@melbournefc) June 1, 2026

"It's been so good to get rid of the trachoma. It shows all the hard work has paid off and we've done a lot of stuff over the years," Pickett said.

Pickett is still only 24 but appears to have taken on a greater leadership role on the field, particularly after his younger cousin Latrelle joined the club in November's draft.

"It's always pretty fun when you've got family members or people you're close with in your team, it makes it a lot more fun. Not as serious as it usually is," he said.

"I'm definitely getting older now, and the younger kids are coming in. It's always good to help them and help their game, and bring the best out of them."

To find out more about the Top End, go to www.tourismandeventsnt.com.au.

The Territory’s AFL games are supported by the Northern Territory Government through Tourism and Events NT.