Jack Viney ahead of Melbourne's clash with North Melbourne in round 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

DESPERATE to be part of Melbourne's exciting new era, Jack Viney will resume running over the next fortnight as he ramps up his rehabilitation from an Achilles injury.

Viney, who also had a back issue flare up over summer, was initially expected to be sidelined for several months, and still has no firm timeline on his comeback.

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But the 31-year-old vice-captain is in a positive frame of mind, buoyed by the new-look Demons' upset of St Kilda in their season-opener.

"It's an exciting time and it's not much fun watching from the sideline, so I'm working hard to get out there quickly," Viney said.

"I'll be back running in the next couple of weeks and then building myself back up to be game-ready.

"I'm ticking all the boxes I need to at the moment, but I'm still a while away."

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Viney sat alongside new coach Steven King in the box for the St Kilda clash, saying the result and the Demons' ball movement gave a youthful team much-needed belief for the season ahead.

"We've got young players and a new coach, and trying to find what we're capable of is where we're at at the moment," Viney said.

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"Where that ends up in terms of wins and losses, it's hard to say at this stage.

"Certainly the belief that we are contenders is there, but the focus is on growth and development and trying to squeeze every bit of potential out of 'Kingy' and his game style."

Viney helped launch the second edition 'Jim's Game' – played in honour of late club great Jim Stynes and to raise funds for the Jim Stynes Foundation.

This year's Irish-themed game will be played when Melbourne hosts Brisbane at the MCG on April 19.

"When we induct new players to the football club, Jim's one of the first people we speak about because of the legacy he created," Viney said.

"(His story) is a great blueprint for any Melbourne person on how to forge their way in the AFL and make the most of their career."

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Meanwhile, Melbourne CEO Paul Guerra has reiterated the club's commitment to establishing a new base at Caulfield Racecourse.

The Demons are set to make an interim move to the Waverley Park facility recently vacated by Hawthorn.

"We're really clear – we're focused on Caulfield, and that's where our effort is going to go," Guerra said.

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"This (the MCG) will always be our spiritual home and we'll always have a connection here.

"But we know that we need to find a base that brings both the business side and the football side together."