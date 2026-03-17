Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera celebrates a goal during the R1 match between St Kilda and Melbourne at Melbourne Cricket Ground, on March 15, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

FOR THE second week in a row, the top score has come from a half-back against the Western Bulldogs.

GWS running machine Lachie Ash (DEF, $1,050,000) took full advantage of his opportunities, collecting 31 disposals and taking an impressive 13 marks for 136. He will likely keep the foot on the pedal this week with a nice match-up at home against St Kilda.

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There was a big Dog nipping at his heels and that was none other than Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $1,167,000) who reminded us there is no one better at the top of his game. He ran rings around the Giants with 33 disposals and three goals. He will become a popular trade target following his bye in round three.

Dylan Stephens (MID, $727,000) had a breakout performance for North Melbourne, amassing 135 points from 29 disposals and 11 marks against Port Adelaide. It leaves him with a BE of just 18 leading into a nice match-up with West Coast. A pair of Cats rounded out the top five, returning to form after a slow Opening Round by their standards. Max Holmes (MID, $1,088,000) led the way with 132 from 32 disposals while his partner in crime Bailey Smith (MID, $1,171,000) was back to his best with 130 from 31 disposals and a goal.

The rookies stepped up like never before with some extraordinary performances which will shape a lot of our trades … I don't think we can afford to miss the big ones. On a negative note, we are keeping the round one tradition alive by losing a popular premium to injury with Errol Gulden (MID, $1,098,000) going down with a long-term shoulder injury on 101 in what will be a forced trade.

Remember, we play our best 18 scorers this week given the Lions, Blues, Pies and Cats have the bye, meaning popular player such as Nick Daicos (MID, $1,182,000), Dan Houston (DEF, $817,000), Sam Walsh (MID, $984,000) and Tanner Bruhn (MID, $622,000) won't trouble the scorers.

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MOST TRADED IN

Milan Murdock (MID, $292,000)

Brayden Cook (MID/FWD, $386,000)

Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $1,151,000)

Caleb Serong (MID, $976,000)

Zach Merrett (MID, $1,078,000)

MOST TRADED OUT

Errol Gulden (MID, $1.098,000)

Lachy Blakiston (DEF, $404,000)

Colby McKercher (DEF, $783,000)

Mattaes Phillipou (FWD, $595,000)

Todd Marshall (FWD, $396,000)

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TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Lachie Jaques (DEF, $384,000) +$154,000

Jagga Smith (MID, $381,000) +$151,000

Dan Houston (DEF, $817,000) +$116,000

Leo Lombard (FWD, $337,000) +$107,000

Tanner Bruhn (MID, $622,000) +$105,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF, ($1,070,000) -$93,000

Brad Close (FWD, $479,000) -$87,000

Hugh McCluggage (MID, $992,000) -$80,000

Jake Lloyd (MID, $806,000) - $77,000

Rowan Marshall (RUC, $1,034,000) -$76,000

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Lachie Jaques (DEF, $384,000) -47

Dev Robertson (FWD, $301,000) -31

Milan Murdock (MID, $292,000) -26

Leo Lombard (FWD, $337,000) -15

Tom Blamires (MID, $276,000) -14

Lachie Jaques during the R1 match between the Western Bulldogs and GWS at Marvel Stadium on March 14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Rowan Marshall (RUC, $1,034,000) 156

Brodie Grundy (RUC, $1,063,000) 141

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF, $1,070,000) 141

Andrew Brayshaw (MID, $1,010,000) 132

Chad Warner (MID, $857,000) 121

STOCKS UP

Milan Murdock (MID, $292,000)

The 25-year-old didn't waste any time proving he is right at home at the top level. His workrate was unquestionable, playing a difficult half-forward role but still collecting 22 disposals, laying five tackles and kicking two goals for 95. He has locked himself into the best 23 and will be an important cash cow.

Brayden Cook (FWD/MID, $386,000)

A lot of coaches have a scoring void at F6 and the 23-year-old Crow could be the answer, while also accumulating plenty of cash. The lethal kick patrolled the wing while collecting 19 disposals and taking seven marks and kicking a goal for 84 points. He has a BE of zero and is a great option.

Luke Jackson (RUC, $1,013,000)

We spoke a lot over the pre-season about how the rule changes should suit the versatile Docker, and didn't they just! He was outstanding against the Cats, doing a bit of everything on his way to 125, highlighted by 27 disposals, eight tackles and a goal. He is currently sitting at No.2 in Roy's Rollin' 22 and has a BE of 75.

Luke Jackson during the R1 match between Fremantle and Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on March 14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Caleb Serong (MID, $976,000)

Coaches looking to replace the injured Gulden are considering the hard-working Docker. The fact he is under a million dollars and doesn't have an early bye are attractive selling points, not to mention his upcoming fixture where he plays the Dees and Tigers at home in the next two. He was very impressive against the Cats, shrugging off the tag to post 108.

Josh Rachele (FWD, $681,000)

I wasn't 100 per cent sold the talented 22-year-old would in fact be given the run through the midfield that had been spoken about over the pre-season. He attended over 50 per cent of the CBAs and produced a huge third quarter on his way to an impressive score of 98 which leaves him with a BE of just 39. It will be interesting to see if his splits are similar with the return of Izak Rankine.

STOCKS DOWN

Errol Gulden (MID, $1,098,000)

The star 23-year-old was on fire, absolutely dominating until injury struck in the fourth quarter on a score of 101. The shoulder injury sustained will require surgery and he will miss months of footy, meaning he must be traded.

Colby McKercher (DEF, $783,000)

The Roos' speed machine was held back in week one given the late interruption to his pre-season. He had limited time on ground, spending most of his time through the middle and forward of half. Keep an eye on him through the season when he returns to full fitness as he will be a bargain!

Mattaes Phillipou (FWD, $595,000)

Can this kid catch a break? Unfortunately, the Pou has gone down with a quad injury, meaning he needs to be moved on. In a small win for his coaches, his low time on ground ensured access to the forward emergency score. He managed 33 points prior to the injury and dropped $15k.

Archie Roberts (DEF, $871,000)

In a game where the Bombers were made to look slow, coaches of the speedy 20-year-old were left scratching their head as to why he spent so much time on the bench, especially in the first half. He eventually played 61 per cent of the game and scored just 59 from 20 disposals and two marks which leaves him with a BE of 103 after dropping $30k.

Archie Roberts during the R1 match between Essendon and Hawthorn at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 13, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF, $1,070,000)

The Saints star was tagged once again and the results for his owners was unfortunately similar. He followed up his Opening Round score of 73 with just 77 which was helped by three goals. His disposals and marks were heavily restricted, recording just 18 and three respectively which leaves him with a huge BE of 141 and some serious questions at his coaches match committee meeting this week.

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