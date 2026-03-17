Hawks players Will Day, James Sicily, Emily Bates and Eliza West were among those to greet Queen Mary and King Frederik of Denmark on their royal visit to the MCG

Queen Mary of Denmark has a kick of the Sherrin on the MCG with Hawthorn AFLW players Eliza West and Emily Bates on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. Picture: Michael Willson, AFL Photos

AUSTRALIAN-born Danish royal Queen Mary might soon switch allegiances.

In the AFL, that is.

The Tasmanian-born queen showed off her Australian sporting genes on Tuesday as she slotted a close-range goal on the hallowed turf of the MCG.

Joined by her husband King Frederik X, she mingled with Hawthorn players James Sicily and Will Day and AFLW counterparts Emily Bates and Eliza West.

Queen Mary of Denmark receives a Hawthorn jumper from Hawks players Will Day and James Sicily at the MCG on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. Picture: Michael Willson, AFL Photos

The royals talked about the AFLW and the game in Tasmania before joining young Auskickers.

"So lovely to meet with the young football players and the big stars," Queen Mary told reporters afterwards.

Asked if she has an AFL team, the Tasmanian-born Queen Mary gave a devilish answer.

"I do have, but maybe it will change in a few years," she said, alluding to the Tasmanian Devils' looming AFL and AFLW entry.

Queen Mary of Denmark speaks with young footballers during her visit to the MCG on Tuesday, March 17., 2026. Picture: Michael Willson, AFL Photos

The royals are in Australia for a six-day visit, the first since Frederik became king in 2024.

The pair began their two-day trip to Victoria with an official reception at Government House before spending the afternoon visiting sustainable and renewable energy developments.

The royal couple were earlier greeted by Governor Margaret Gardner and her husband Glyn Davis for an official reception and signing of the visitor's book at Government House.

It's their first visit to Australia since taking the throne in 2024, with the pair already meeting Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and other dignitaries in Canberra and a visit to Uluru.

King Frederik of Denmark greets a young Hawthorn fan at the MCG on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. Picture: Michael Willson, AFL Photos

King Frederik described Australia as the couple's second home, having met the Hobart-born queen in a Sydney pub during the 2000 Olympics, before the pair wed in 2004.

The official aim of the trip is to deepen trade ties between Queen Mary's adopted and home countries, with a focus on clean energy.

The pair are spending Tuesday and Wednesday in Australia's laneway and coffee capital, before continuing to Mary's home state of Tasmania, where they will spend time with the Queen's relatives, including her elderly father John Donaldson.

Queen Mary of Denmark kicks for goal at the MCG on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. Picture: Michael Willson, AFL Photos

Queen Mary of Denmark celebrates kicking a goal at the MCG on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. Picture: Michael Willson, AFL Photos

King Frederik and Queen Mary field questions from reporters at the MCG on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos