Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera is set for a spell on the sidelines in a major blow to the Saints

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera in action during St Kilda's clash against West Coast in round seven, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

EURO-YROKE has been dealt a major blow with Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera set to miss another three games with a calf injury.

The reigning Trevor Barker Award winner was a late withdrawal ahead of Saturday night's game against Gold Coast in Darwin due to what he thought was a corked calf against Carlton.

The 23-year-old was scanned before the trip to the Northern Territory and the results were inconclusive.

Wanganeen-Milera travelled and wanted to play, but the club opted to take a conservative approach after the injury didn't settle down last week.

But since returning to Melbourne, the Saints have investigated the issue further and discovered a low-grade strain.

Wanganeen-Milera will now miss both games across Sir Doug Nicholls Round against Richmond and Walyalup, plus the round 12 Thursday night clash against Hawthorn.

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The South Australian is the No.9 rated midfielder in 2026, after moving to that role full-time this year, and leaves a hole in Ross Lyon's midfield.

St Kilda co-captain Callum Wilkie has been cleared of internal damage after copping a knee in the back from Suns star Ben King at TIO Stadium.

Wilkie has played 164 consecutive games since making his debut at the start of 2019 and will need to prove his fitness later in the week.

But after finishing Saturday night on the bench, there is growing confidence the All-Australian key defender will be able to maintain his streak and face the Tigers.