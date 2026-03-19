The teams for Friday and Saturday's round two matches are in, plus squads for Sunday's games

Sean Darcy, Josh Gibcus, Mattaes Phillipou. Pictures: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE has stuck with Sean Darcy ahead of Mason Cox to battle superstar Demon Max Gawn, Richmond has recalled two flag champs but dropped Josh Gibcus, and St Kilda has named sore pair Liam Ryan and Mattaes Phillipou.

Elsewhere, Gold Coast has recalled Bailey Humphrey (hamstring tightness) after he was rested for the big win over West Coast and Adelaide has confirmed the return of Izak Rankine from suspension.

>> KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS OR CLICK HERE

Darcy was relatively quiet in the loss to Geelong but he will again pair up with Luke Jackson to face an unchanged Melbourne on Saturday night. Pre-season rookie signing Chris Scerri will come in and make his AFL debut for Hayden Young (hamstring).

Tigers pair Dion Prestia and Nick Vlastuin are among four ins for the clash against Gold Coast, while Mykelti Lefau will play his first game since suffering a knee injury in round 16 last year and a club-imposed suspension for drink driving which ruled him out of round one.

Gibcus is something of a surprise omission, having just made his return to the senior team after a long run of injury problems.

Learn More 02:02

Charlie Ballard joins Humphrey among the Suns' ins, with Jy Farrar and Oscar Adams making way.

The Saints have passed Ryan (shoulder) and Phillipou (quad) fit to face the unchanged Giants on Saturday, and have added Rowan Marshall and Liam Stocker. Jack Macrae (knee) and Isaac Keeler (omitted) are out.

Rankine's inclusion to face the Western Bulldogs after completing a four-game suspension for making a homophobic slur is the Crows' only change, with young tall Toby Murray omitted. The Dogs have added tall forward Jordan Croft at the expense of Will Lewis.

Learn More 23:11

In Sunday's teams news, West Coast has dropped Tom Cole and included Tim Kelly among the extended bench to face North Melbourne, which has not selected George Wardlaw, while ruck Jordon Sweet will come in for Port Adelaide's clash against Essendon, which has added lively forward Isaac Kako.

FRIDAY, MARCH 20

Adelaide v Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACDT

ADELAIDE

In: I.Rankine

Out: T.Murray (managed)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: J.Croft

Out: W.Lewis (omitted)

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

Richmond v Gold Coast at the MCG, 1.15pm AEDT

RICHMOND

In: N.Vlastuin, D.Prestia, M.Lefau, T.Brown

Out: R.Mansell (wrist), J.Faull (suspension), J.Gibcus (omitted), C.Gray (omitted)

GOLD COAST

In: C.Ballard, B.Humphrey

Out: O.Adams (omitted), J.Farrar (omitted)

Greater Western Sydney v St Kilda at Engie Stadium, 4.15pm AEDT

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: Nil

Out: Nil

ST KILDA

In: R.Marshall, L.Stocker

Out: J.Macrae (knee), I.Keeler (omitted)

Fremantle v Melbourne at Optus Stadium, 4.35pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: C.Scerri

Out: H.Young (hamstring)



MELBOURNE

In: Nil

Out: Nil

SUNDAY, MARCH 22

Port Adelaide v Essendon at Adelaide Oval, 2.45pm ACDT

PORT ADELAIDE

In: J.Sweet, J.Lai, W.Brodie, J.Mead, J.Lukosius

Out: L.Jones (injured), O.Lord (omitted)

ESSENDON

In: I.Kako, J.Gresham, S.El-Hawli

Out: Nil

West Coast v North Melbourne at Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: H.Edwards, L.Baker, T.Kelly, H.Schoenberg

Out: T.Cole (omitted)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: C.Coleman-Jones, Z.Banch, R.Hansen jnr

Out: Nil