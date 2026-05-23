Cam Zurhaar nails the shot after the siren to give North Melbourne a six-point win

Cameron Zurhaar celebrates kicking a goal to win the match between North Melbourne and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 11, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne has completed the second biggest comeback in its history, mowing down Gold Coast to claim a six-point win after Cam Zurhaar kicked a goal after the siren.

The Roos trailed by as much as 43 points during the second quarter but never relented, kicking six of the last seven goals to secure the 17.9 (111) to 16.9 (105) victory at Marvel Stadium.

KANGAROOS v SUNS Full match coverage and stats

Zurhaar was thrown forward at half-time and it proved a masterstroke from North coach Alastair Clarkson.

Luke Davies-Uniacke, the Roos' best player, goaled from a set shot with a minute left to tie the scores.

The Suns won the crucial centre clearance, but the Kangaroos rebounded off half-back. A long ball found Zurhaar deep in attack and Suns defender Oscar Adams gave away an obvious free kick.

Zurhaar was mobbed by teammates after he kicked the match-winner. It is a massive win for the Kangaroos, who have struggled to claim a big scalp this season.

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Jack Darling kicked three goals for North, while Jed Walter did the same for Gold Coast in a clash peppered with contentious umpiring calls.

North's Jy Simpkin and star Suns midfielders Noah Anderson, Christian Petracca and Matt Rowell all stood out.

The Suns shot out of the gates, kicking the first three goals of the game in 10 minutes.

Deadeyes in the opening quarter, they kicked 7.0 and took a 17-point lead at quarter-time, not missing a shot on goal until early in the second term.

Late in the second quarter, Gold Coast had kicked five of its first 12 goals from centre ball-ups.

With in-form key defender Sam Collins again impregnable, the Suns were also putting the squeeze on North's forwards.

Gold Coast took a game-high lead of 43 points late in the second quarter and it looked like being a long afternoon for the Kangaroos.

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But Zurhaar's move from defence back into attack at half-time had an immediate impact. His pass found Nick Larkey and the captain kicked accurately early in the third quarter to spark North.

The Kangaroos kicked four goals to one in the third quarter and reduced the deficit from 38 points at the long break to only 20 at the last change.

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Coach Damien Hardwick had spoken of how banged-up his players were from the two wins in Darwin, and North was finishing the game better.

But a minute into the final quarter, Zeke Uwland kicked an outstanding goal from a tight angle to give Gold Coast a much-needed boost.

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Top End fatigue hits again

The Suns extended their remarkable Top End dominance with two more wins in Darwin over the past fortnight, making it 10 straight at the venue. But while Darwin has become a fortress for Gold Coast, it's having an unwanted side effect, with Saturday's loss to the Roos the third time in four years it has lost immediately after returning from the hot and humid conditions up north. The Suns faded badly after half-time, where they held a 38-point lead, with the Roos grinding them down through the second half to eventually overrun them right on the final siren.

Big Sun could face MRO scrutiny

Gold Coast defender Sam Collins could come under MRO scrutiny for a heavy collision that left Roos forward Paul Curtis worse for wear during the second quarter. As Collins charged to spoil the incoming footy, he collected Curtis high and awkwardly, forcing him from the ground for an extended period. Although Curtis eventually returned and played out the match, Collins could still find himself in hot water due to the careless execution of the spoil.

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NORTH MELBOURNE 4.1 6.1 10.5 17.9 (111)

GOLD COAST 7.0 12.3 13.7 16.9 (105)

GOALS

North Melbourne: Darling 3, Curtis 2, Konstanty 2, Larkey 2, Trembath 2, Davies-Uniacke, Duursma, Simpkin, Spargo, Xerri, Zurhaar

Gold Coast: Walter 3, Long 2, Anderson, Gulbin, Humphrey, King, Miller, Moyle, Noble, Petracca, Powell, Rowell, Uwland

BEST

North Melbourne: Davies-Uniacke, Simpkin, Sheezel, Curtis, O'Sullivan, Darling

Gold Coast: Rowell, Petracca, Collins, Anderson, Noble, Walter

INJURIES

North Melbourne: Nil

Gold Coast: Nil

Crowd: TBC at Marvel Stadium