Join Nathan Schmook, Michael Whiting and Bharat Sundaresan for AFL Daily

Riley Thilthorpe celebrates a goal during Adelaide's win over Collingwood in round one, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, journalists Nathan Schmook, Michael Whiting and Bharat Sundaresan join all the dots on football's big issues.

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- Riley Thilthorpe v Sam Darcy in a Friday night special from Adelaide Oval

- What the return of live footy to Adelaide means to the city

- The team previews the huge Thursday night clash between Hawthorn and Sydney

- Schmooky unpacks Justin Longmuir's honest thoughts on Opening Round inequity

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