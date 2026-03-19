IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, journalists Nathan Schmook, Michael Whiting and Bharat Sundaresan join all the dots on football's big issues.
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- Riley Thilthorpe v Sam Darcy in a Friday night special from Adelaide Oval
- What the return of live footy to Adelaide means to the city
- The team previews the huge Thursday night clash between Hawthorn and Sydney
- Schmooky unpacks Justin Longmuir's honest thoughts on Opening Round inequity
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