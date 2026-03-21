Liam Ryan celebrates a goal during round two, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA has clung on desperately to withstand a final-term flurry from Greater Western Sydney, notching its first win of the year by four points at Engie Stadium.

The Giants kicked the three last goals of the game to bring the margin to just four points with 50 seconds left on the clock, but the Saints withstood the chaos to win 11.12 (78) to 10.14 (74).

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GIANTS v SAINTS Full match coverage and stats

The Saints started strong, taking a 32-point lead into half-time, but the Giants returned to the field with renewed vigour in the second half.

More to come

Lightning strikes twice

After pre-season games were impacted - and even abandoned - by electrical storms, lightning struck again in round two. Both the Saints and Giants teams were on the field ready for the game to start at its scheduled time when the call was made to delay the game due to lightning strikes in the vicinity of Engie Stadium. While the customary 30-minute delay was initially called, further strikes meant the timer re-set, with play eventually getting underway 50 minutes after the fixtured start time.

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Saint's happy hunting ground

Last time he faced the Giants at Engie Stadium, Darcy Wilson kicked five goals. While the 20-year-old didn't quite match that haul again on Saturday, he dished up another excellent performance. The running machine had 22 disposals - 16 of them kicks - and 531 metres gained from 91 per cent game time, combining with Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera to kick one of the game's most memorable goals.

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GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 1.3 3.6 5.13 10.14 (74)

ST KILDA 5.4 8.8 10.10 11.12 (78)

GOALS

Greater Western Sydney: Hogan 2, Gothard 2, Thomas, Stringer, Rowston, Oliver, Gruzewski, Angwin

St Kilda: Tauru 2, Higgins 2, Wood, Wilson, Ryan, Phillipou, Owens, Hill, Hall

BEST

Greater Western Sydney: Ash, Callaghan, Oliver, Whitfield Coniglio

St Kilda: Sinclair, Wilson, Wanganeen-Milera, Wilkie, De Koning

INJURIES

Greater Western Sydney: Nil

St Kilda: Caminiti (hamstring)

Crowd: TBC at Engie Stadium