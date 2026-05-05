Nick Duigan, Ben Ronke and Jacob Townsend. Pictures: AFL Photos

MALCOLM Rosas jnr's incredible seven-goal haul against Melbourne on Sunday stunned everyone in footy, including the man himself.

But it's arguably not even the most surprising seven-goal haul from a Sydney small forward in the past 15 years.

Rosas' bag of seven goals (from 11 kicks) against the Demons at the SCG was so clearly a career best, it got us thinking about other unlikely goalscoring heroes.

From defenders dominating when swung forward to one-hit wonders having a day out, we take a look back at the most surprising bags of goals at your club this century.

Sam Kerridge, six goals v North Melbourne, R9, 2013

Sam Kerridge was playing just his seventh AFL game for Adelaide when he orchestrated a stunning fightback against North Melbourne back in 2013. Given a spray by coach Brenton Sanderson at half-time for a series of fumbles, the 20-year-old emerged to boot six goals in the second half and inspire a one-point win. A midfielder and half-forward who was also used in tagging roles, the performance was unforgettable for the Mildura product, who went on to play 69 games between 2012-2018 with the Crows and then Carlton. Tom Lynch's 10-goal bag against Greater Western Sydney in 2013 was also a stunner, coming in a 135-point win. - Nathan Schmook

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Jared Brennan, seven goals v Collingwood, R17, 2007

His 2003 debut on Easter Thursday against Collingwood was memorable, but Jared Brennan's performance four years later against the same opponent had to be seen to be believed. The Lions were in the midst of an average season to say the least, while Collingwood was on the way to a finals appearance when they met in round 17. Brennan, stationed at full-forward, was unstoppable, kicking 7.5 from 15 disposals that included an incredible nine marks inside 50. Whether it was on the lead, in a pack or juggling one-handed with a little smirk as he did for his final goal, Brennan had the ball on a virtual string. Brisbane won by 93 points and the left-footed Northern Territorian played the best of his 173 career games by quite some margin. - Michael Whiting

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Nick Duigan, four goals v Richmond, EF, 2013

It was a surprise that Nick Duigan was even playing at all in Carlton's 2013 elimination final against Richmond. Not only was he a last-minute inclusion for the injured Brock McLean after he hurt himself in the warm-up, Duigan also then unusually lined up forward for one of the few times in his career. But, having only kicked five career goals at the time, Duigan booted four to inspire the Blues to a remarkable finals win. Three came in Carlton's dramatic second-half fightback, as the Blues overturned a 32-point deficit. - Riley Beveridge

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Brodie Holland, eight goals v West Coast, R2, 2002

In his first season at Collingwood after crossing from Fremantle, Brodie Holland kicked 28 goals in 21 games to establish himself as a key part of Mick Malthouse's forward line. But no one could have predicted what was to come early in his second season at the Magpies, with a career-best eight goals in a thrilling one-point win over West Coast. Holland kicked four in the first term (including the Pies' first three of the game), another three in the third quarter and then popped up late to kick the match-winner, finishing with 8.1 from 18 disposals. But he never hit those heights in front of goal again as he transitioned into a midfielder for the second part of his career before he was delisted at the end of 2008. - Martin Smith

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Kyle Reimers, eight goals v Gold Coast, R6, 2011



The Bomber was averaging less than a goal a game 41 matches into his AFL career when he popped up to boot eight against the young Suns in 2011. In just Gold Coast's fifth AFL game, Reimers had a day out, which started with a brilliant dribbling effort from the boundary line. Reimers kicked eight of the Bombers' 31 goals of the day in a 139-point mauling. His second-best career haul would come later in the same year with four against Sydney, but he was delisted at the end of 2012 after 60 AFL games (and 69 goals). - Dejan Kalinic

Kyle Reimers celebrates a goal during the R6 match between Essendon and Gold Coast at Docklands in 2011. Picture: AFL Photos

Clive Waterhouse, seven goals v West Coast, R21, 2000

One of Fremantle's all-time cult heroes, Clive Waterhouse booted his career-best bag of seven goals in one of the most famous games in WA football history. Waterhouse was the star of the Demolition Derby of 2000, standing up in a game that is best remembered for the 27 reports that were laid after a wild brawl. The much-loved forward's performance was made possible after superstar Tony Modra broke his hand striking Glen Jakovich, forcing the Dockers to shift Waterhouse to full forward. The Dockers left their attacking 50 open for Waterhouse and he inspired a famous one-point win at Subiaco Oval. - Nathan Schmook

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Harry Taylor, six goals v Greater Western Sydney, R10, 2012

Harry Taylor finished his decorated career with a total of 75 goals, but just nine of them came in his first 99 games at Geelong. So when the Cats defender was swung forward in his milestone match, against Greater Western Sydney in 2012, it was somewhat of a surprise. And the shock continued throughout a memorable afternoon as Taylor booted 6.3 and took 10 marks as the dominant Cats thrashed the young Giants by 65 points. Taylor would go on to kick three bags of five and one of four later in his career (he kicked multiple goals on 14 occasions), but his 100th game remained the best day in front of goal in his career.

Harley Bennell, six goals v Geelong, R14, 2014

Blessed with incredible talent, Harley Bennell's six-goal outing against Geelong still stands as one of the greatest individual performances in Gold Coast history. Midway through what appeared a breakout season for the Suns, beating the Cats at Metricon Stadium was a huge scalp, and the No.2 draft pick was the star. Bennell finished with 6.3 from 27 disposals that also included two assists as he carved up Chris Scott's team from half-forward and a wing. Bennell showed all his tricks, kicking a left-foot snap from a forward 50 stoppage, a right-foot snap from another stoppage, and finished the night with a goal on the run from 52m. He had other big outings across his 88-game career (38 and four goals against Melbourne and 37 and three against Fremantle), but there was nothing quite like the output on that balmy Saturday night against the Cats. - Michael Whiting

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Jeremy Cameron, seven goals v Collingwood, R18, 2013

In his second AFL season, a 20-year-old Jeremy Cameron delivered a performance that signalled superstar potential. While the young Giants were outmatched by the Magpies at the MCG, Cameron was unstoppable, booting a clinical 7.1 from 10 kicks. It was a staggering feat for a player of his experience, accounting for more than half of the team's total score against a powerhouse defence. This haul remained a career-high for six years and proved pivotal in Cameron becoming the first-ever Giant to earn All-Australian honours, setting the stage for his future Coleman Medal success. - Emily Patterson

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Paul Puopolo, five goals v Port Adelaide, R20, 2012

The man known as 'Poppy' spent most of his first year at Hawthorn learning the ropes in defence after being taken with pick No.66 in the 2010 draft as a mature-age recruit. At just 173cm, Puopolo was renowned for his elite tackling pressure and speed, as well as his penchant for jumping over packs to take a mark. A three-goal haul against Sydney in a semi-final showed a sign of things to come but a hamstring injury to start his second season meant he was slow to get going, kicking just three goals and averaging six disposals over his first five matches upon returning. From there, however, things changed until Puopolo produced the best game of his career to that stage, exhibiting perfect crumbing ability and smarts to explode with five goals, 21 disposals and two tackles in a 72-point thrashing of the Power. He would eventually become an integral member of Hawthorn's three-peat era before retiring in 2020. - Brandon Cohen

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Cameron Bruce, seven goals v Carlton, R6, 2004

It was the day Cam Bruce went completely mad, slotting a career-best seven goals in a 105-point rout of Carlton. Two classy set shots got him going before he unleashed the full repertoire - snapping them, bombing them from outside 50 and even ragdolling his opponent in the goalsquare as everything he touched seemed to turn to gold. His final goal, a set shot in the last minute, capped a dominant display that earned him three Brownlow votes and served as the exclamation point on a career-best day out. - Alison O'Connor

Cameron Bruce celebrates a goal during the round six match between Melbourne and Carlton at the Melbourne Cricket Ground May 2, 2004. Picture: AFL Photos

David Hale, eight goals v Geelong, R21, 2008

In a period where David Hale stepped into North Melbourne's forward line, making way for Hamish McIntosh and Drew Petrie to assume ruck duties, the 201cm giant enjoyed the best goalkicking period of his career. But it was defined by his eight-goal haul against Geelong at Kardinia Park. Hale kicked eight of North's 13 goals in a hefty defeat, with five coming in the first half. Unsurprisingly, all eight were from set shots. The big man went on to kick 25 goals from his final 10 matches of the 2008 season. - Riley Beveridge

David Hale celebrates one of his eight goals during the Round 21 match between North Melbourne and Geelong at Kardinia Park. Picture: AFL Photos

John Butcher, six goals v Western Bulldogs, R22, 2011

John Butcher played just 31 games across seven seasons for Port Adelaide, but after kicking six in just his second career match, it looked like being so much more. Taken with the No.8 pick in the 2009 draft, Butcher had to wait until late in 2011 to debut, where he kicked two goals in a club-record loss to Hawthorn, but a week later he had the home fans frothing at what might be to come with a bag of six goals from six disposals against the Western Bulldogs. Always known for his good hands, but perhaps not his kicking, Butcher threaded them from everywhere that day at Football Park, kicking three long-range efforts from the boundary line among his haul. He kicked four goals on two other occasions through his chequered career, but this would be the career highlight for the then 20-year-old. - Michael Whiting

John Butcher marks during Port Adelaide's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 22, 2011. Picture: AFL Photos

Jacob Townsend, six goals v Fremantle, R22, 2017



More than anyone, "Towna" epitomised Richmond's somewhat incredulous run to a drought-breaking flag. Traded in as a hardworking, bash-and-crash midfielder to add some depth in case of emergency, Townsend was recalled to the team for his first AFL game of 2017 to replace an injured Josh Caddy. What followed against the Dockers was an astonishing six-goal haul as the Tigers cruised to a 104-point rout, having managed a career tally of just four majors from his previous 32 matches. Richmond was never headed from that point, marching on to a first premiership under Damien Hardwick, and Townsend became a crucial part of that final six weeks, laying manic, bone-crunching tackles, and finishing with an absurd season tally of 16 goals from just 32 kicks. The form was never recaptured over his remaining 25 AFL games with Richmond, Essendon and Gold Coast, but he became part of Tiger folklore. - Sarah Black

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Brent Guerra, seven goals v West Coast, R9, 2004

Brent Guerra's two-season cameo at St Kilda may have faded into obscurity if not for one performance that wrote him into Saints folklore. In just his sixth game in the red, white and black, the former Port forward kicked an astonishing seven goals from 10 kicks in a game that saw him play 100 per cent game time as the Saints pumped the Eagles by 101 points. While Guerra left the Saints at the end of 2005 for the much, much greener pastures of Hawthorn, Guerra's bizarre bag means he'll aways be thought of fondly by the St Kilda faithful. - Sophie Welsh

Brent Guerra celebrates a goal during the round nine match between St Kilda and West Coast at Docklands on May 23, 2004. Picture: AFL Photos

Ben Ronke, seven goals v Hawthorn, R8, 2018

In just his third AFL game, rookie Ben Ronke delivered a historic performance at the MCG. With Lance Franklin sidelined, the 20-year-old small forward dismantled Hawthorn, booting seven straight and laying 10 tackles - a feat never before seen in VFL/AFL history. His final goal sealed a thrilling eight-point win, cementing his status as an instant cult hero. While modern fans have witnessed more recent outliers like Joel Amartey's nine goals (round 14, 2024) and Malcolm Rosas jnr's seven (round eight, 2026), Ronke's haul remains uniquely improbable. Entering as a virtual unknown, he left the field a Swans hero. - Emily Patterson

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Ben McKinley, seven goals v Essendon, R19, 2008

Ben McKinley showed great promise when he booted 15 goals across his first five games with West Coast, but he saved his best performance for the team he grew up supporting, booting seven goals against Essendon in 2008. A talented forward who led the Eagles with 42 goals in just his third season, McKinley looked a potential star in the making when he stepped up at critical times against the Bombers to spearhead a 10-point win, kicking two vital goals in the fourth quarter. He was named West Coast's rookie of the year at the end of the season but struggled to take the next step, requesting a trade two years later and joining North Melbourne in 2011. The 185cm forward added only two games under coach Brad Scott, finishing with a career tally of 48 games and 89 goals. – Nathan Schmook

Ben McKinley celebrates a goal during the Round 19 match between West Coast and Essendon at Subiaco in 2008. Picture: AFL Photos

Josh Bruce, 10 goals v North Melbourne, R3, 2021

With apologises to Nathan Eagleton, who kicked 7.2 against Geelong in his first season at the Bulldogs in 2000, it's hard to go past Josh Bruce. Bruce was a reliable source of goals at St Kilda, kicking 124 in three seasons between 2015-2017, but a lacklustre start to his career at the Bulldogs gave no indication of what was to come. After just 14 goals from 17 games in 2020, Bruce exploded with 10.2 against North Melbourne early the following season, leading the Dogs to a thumping 128-point win. Sadly, Bruce never hit those heights again; his final years in the AFL system were dogged by serious injury and he was forced to retire at the age of 31. - Martin Smith