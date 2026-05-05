The AFL has announced reduced General Admission ticket prices for upcoming Marvel Stadium and MCG matches

Western Bulldogs fans during a game against GWS at Marvel Stadium in round one, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL has announced reduced General Admission ticket prices for upcoming Marvel Stadium and MCG matches, helping make attending the footy more affordable for families and fans amid the cost-of-living challenges being felt across the community.

From Round 10 to Round 15 of the Toyota AFL Premiership Season, Adult General Admission tickets will be reduced to $20 (from $27), Concession tickets to $15 (from $18), Junior tickets will remain at $5, and family passes will be available for $40 (from $54), making a trip to the footy a more affordable day out.

The initiative comes as the AFL continues to see strong crowd turnout across the 2026 Toyota AFL Premiership Season, with more than 2.8 million fans attending matches so far this year - the second‑highest attended season to date.

Fans attending Marvel Stadium will also have access to special food offers, including $4 hotdogs, while the stadium continues to offer the AFL competition’s most affordable pies, with Four’N Twenty Pies priced at $4.70 and regular hot chips at $4.90.

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon said the initiative was about giving something back to fans and helping families continue to enjoy the game live.

“It has been a brilliant start to the season, with crowds across the competition incredibly strong and more than 2.8 million fans already coming through the gates, which is up year-on-year,” Mr Dillon said.

“That support from fans has been outstanding, and we never take it for granted.

“At the same time, we know families are feeling cost-of-living pressures and every household is making decisions about where they spend their money.

“Footy is at its best when the stadiums are full, when families can come together, and when kids can experience the game live.

“By reducing General Admission ticket prices for selected matches in Melbourne, we want to remove a barrier where we can and make it easier for fans to enjoy a day or night at the footy.

“Our game is strong, crowds are strong, and this is about giving something back to our fans and continuing to prioritise them.

“We would like to thank the clubs, the MCG, Marvel Stadium and all stakeholders for their collaboration in continuing to deliver for our fans.”

Fans across Australia are also encouraged to take advantage of public transport initiatives to make a day at the footy more affordable.

In Victoria, public transport is free for the month of May, while in South Australia and Western Australia, public transport is free for fans who hold an AFL match day ticket.

In New South Wales, public transport is free for attendees with a match day ticket to Giants games at Engie Stadium or Sydney Swans games at the SCG.