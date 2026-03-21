The Devils in detail: Pictures from Tasmania's big day
Enjoy the best of AFL.com.au's images from the Tasmania Devils first game and first win
Players after the round one VFL match between Tasmania Devils and Coburg at North Hobart Oval, March 21, 2026. Picture: Getty Images
IT WAS a historic day as Tasmania Devils fielded a team for the first time and it could only be called a success from start to finish.
A capacity crowd filled North Hobart Oval on a sunny Autumn afternoon, keen to celebrate the Devils' first steps towards AFL entry in 2028.
And they weren't disappointed.
Fans before the round one VFL match between Tasmania Devils and Coburg at North Hobart Oval, March 21, 2026. Picture: Getty Images
Fans before the round one VFL match between Tasmania Devils and Coburg at North Hobart Oval, March 21, 2026. Picture: Getty Images
Players before the round one VFL match between Tasmania Devils and Coburg at North Hobart Oval, March 21, 2026. Picture: Getty Images
Players before the round one VFL match between Tasmania Devils and Coburg at North Hobart Oval, March 21, 2026. Picture: Getty Images
Jye Menzie and Jesse Corigliano before the round one VFL match between Tasmania Devils and Coburg at North Hobart Oval, March 21, 2026. Picture: Getty Images
Max Mapley celebrates during the round one VFL match between Tasmania Devils and Coburg at North Hobart Oval, March 21, 2026. Picture: Getty Images
Play during the round one VFL match between Tasmania Devils and Coburg at North Hobart Oval, March 21, 2026. Picture: Getty Images
General view during the round one VFL match between Tasmania Devils and Coburg at North Hobart Oval, March 21, 2026. Picture: Getty Images
Fans during the round one VFL match between Tasmania Devils and Coburg at North Hobart Oval, March 21, 2026. Picture: Getty Images
Jed Hagan during the round one VFL match between Tasmania Devils and Coburg at North Hobart Oval, March 21, 2026. Picture: Getty Images
Hugh Dixon celebrates during the round one VFL match between Tasmania Devils and Coburg at North Hobart Oval, March 21, 2026. Picture: Getty Images
Sam Siggins during the round one VFL match between Tasmania Devils and Coburg at North Hobart Oval, March 21, 2026. Picture: Getty Images
Donovan Toohey during the round one VFL match between Tasmania Devils and Coburg at North Hobart Oval, March 21, 2026. Picture: Getty Images
Hugh Dixon and Brad Cox-Goodyer during the round one VFL match between Tasmania Devils and Coburg at North Hobart Oval, March 21, 2026. Picture: Getty Images
Jed Hagan celebrates during the round one VFL match between Tasmania Devils and Coburg at North Hobart Oval, March 21, 2026. Picture: Getty Images
Devils celebrate during the round one VFL match between Tasmania Devils and Coburg at North Hobart Oval, March 21, 2026. Picture: Getty Images
Devils players after the round one VFL match between Tasmania Devils and Coburg at North Hobart Oval, March 21, 2026. Picture: Getty Images
Players after the round one VFL match between Tasmania Devils and Coburg at North Hobart Oval, March 21, 2026. Picture: Getty Images