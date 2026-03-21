Enjoy the best of AFL.com.au's images from the Tasmania Devils first game and first win

Players after the round one VFL match between Tasmania Devils and Coburg at North Hobart Oval, March 21, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

IT WAS a historic day as Tasmania Devils fielded a team for the first time and it could only be called a success from start to finish.

A capacity crowd filled North Hobart Oval on a sunny Autumn afternoon, keen to celebrate the Devils' first steps towards AFL entry in 2028.

And they weren't disappointed.

Fans before the round one VFL match between Tasmania Devils and Coburg at North Hobart Oval, March 21, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Fans before the round one VFL match between Tasmania Devils and Coburg at North Hobart Oval, March 21, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Players before the round one VFL match between Tasmania Devils and Coburg at North Hobart Oval, March 21, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Players before the round one VFL match between Tasmania Devils and Coburg at North Hobart Oval, March 21, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Jye Menzie and Jesse Corigliano before the round one VFL match between Tasmania Devils and Coburg at North Hobart Oval, March 21, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Max Mapley celebrates during the round one VFL match between Tasmania Devils and Coburg at North Hobart Oval, March 21, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Play during the round one VFL match between Tasmania Devils and Coburg at North Hobart Oval, March 21, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

General view during the round one VFL match between Tasmania Devils and Coburg at North Hobart Oval, March 21, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Fans during the round one VFL match between Tasmania Devils and Coburg at North Hobart Oval, March 21, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Jed Hagan during the round one VFL match between Tasmania Devils and Coburg at North Hobart Oval, March 21, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Hugh Dixon celebrates during the round one VFL match between Tasmania Devils and Coburg at North Hobart Oval, March 21, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Sam Siggins during the round one VFL match between Tasmania Devils and Coburg at North Hobart Oval, March 21, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Donovan Toohey during the round one VFL match between Tasmania Devils and Coburg at North Hobart Oval, March 21, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Hugh Dixon and Brad Cox-Goodyer during the round one VFL match between Tasmania Devils and Coburg at North Hobart Oval, March 21, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Jed Hagan celebrates during the round one VFL match between Tasmania Devils and Coburg at North Hobart Oval, March 21, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Devils celebrate during the round one VFL match between Tasmania Devils and Coburg at North Hobart Oval, March 21, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Devils players after the round one VFL match between Tasmania Devils and Coburg at North Hobart Oval, March 21, 2026. Picture: Getty Images