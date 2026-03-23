Peter Ladhams was charged with rough conduct in the VFL

Peter Ladhams celebrates a goal for Sydney against Geelong in R23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY ruck Peter Ladhams has copped a two-game suspension from the Swans' VFL clash with Box Hill on Friday afternoon.

Ladhams, who has played just 11 senior games since the start of 2024, was cited for rough conduct after collecting Hawks forward Calsher Dear with a high hit.

The 28-year-old charged in and made heavy contact with Dear just as he took possession in the middle of the ground.

Dear was left dazed by the collision, remaining on the turf before eventually leaving the field under the blood rule.

The incident was graded as careless, medium impact and high contact, drawing a two-match ban which can be downgraded to one game if he accepts an early guilty plea.

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The Swans went down by 36 points in their first game of the season, with Ladhams (24 hitouts, six clearances, five score involvements) finishing among his side's better players.

Former Essendon forward Ben Hobbs, who now plays for Port Melbourne in the VFL, has been handed a three-game suspension (two with an early plea) for striking Sandringham's Mitchell Ryan.