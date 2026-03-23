Surprise Eagle joins in-demand stars among restricted free agents available at the end of the 2026 season

Bailey Williams, Zak Butters and Zac Bailey. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast ruckman Bailey Williams is the shock restricted free agent after bandings were released to clubs on Monday.

Williams is one of only six restricted free agents to be on the market this year as he comes out of contract, with the 25-year-old yet to feature at AFL level for the Eagles this year.

The Eagles big man joins a group of five other players who qualify as restricted free agents, along with Port Adelaide superstar Zak Butters, Brisbane jet Zac Bailey, Gold Coast spearhead Ben King, Melbourne's Bayley Fritsch and Hawthorn's Jarman Impey.

This means their clubs will be able to match offers for them under free agency rules and force a trade if they choose to explore a move.

The full list of unrestricted free agents is available below.

There are 101 free agents now in total, which includes players who were previously delisted and are now out of contract or previously moved clubs under free agency.

Richmond pair Nick Vlastuin and Toby Nankervis were expected to be on the list, however Vlastuin's deal was extended to 2027 and Nankervis hit a trigger to also take him through to the end of next year.

2026 RESTRICTED FREE AGENCY LIST

BRISBANE

Zac Bailey

GOLD COAST

Ben King

HAWTHORN

Jarman Impey

MELBOURNE

Bayley Fritsch

PORT ADELAIDE

Zak Butters

WEST COAST

Bailey Williams

2026 UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENCY LIST

*Denotes player is eligible for free agency after being previously delisted in their career.

^Denotes player is eligible for free agency after previously changing clubs as a free agent.

ADELAIDE

James Borlase*

Jordon Butts

Mitch Hinge*

Chayce Jones

Lachie Sholl

Taylor Walker

Tyler Welsh*

BRISBANE

Darragh Joyce*

Ryan Lester

Lincoln McCarthy

Lachie Neale

Dayne Zorko

CARLTON

Wade Derksen*

Francis Evans*

Nick Haynes^

Elijah Hollands*

Mitch McGovern

Nic Newman

Zac Williams^

COLLINGWOOD

Jack Crisp

Jeremy Howe

Tim Membrey^*

Scott Pendlebury

Steele Sidebottom

Jack Crisp during the round 16 match between Collingwood and West Coast at Marvel Stadium on June 28, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

ESSENDON

Jade Gresham^

Matt Guelfi

Liam McMahon*

Jaxon Prior*

Will Setterfield*

FREMANTLE

Bailey Banfield*

Oscar McDonald*

Sam Sturt

Sam Switkowski

Corey Wagner*

GEELONG

Jed Bews

Mark Blicavs

Patrick Dangerfield

Jake Kolodjashnij

Keighton Matofai-Forbes*

Jack Martin*

Mark O'Connor

Rhys Stanley

George Stevens*

GOLD COAST

Oscar Adams*

Caleb Graham

Nick Holman

Ben Jepson*

Lachie Weller

Jarrod Witts

Ben King during the R1 match between Gold Coast and West Coast at People First Stadium on March 15, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

Kieren Briggs

Stephen Coniglio

Toby Greene

Jayden Laverde*

Jake Stringer*

Conor Stone*

HAWTHORN

Jack Gunston

Mitch Lewis

Harry Morrison

Flynn Perez*

MELBOURNE

Tom Campbell^

Kade Chandler

Jai Culley*

Tom McDonald

Jake Melksham

Christian Salem

Tom Sparrow

NORTH MELBOURNE

Aidan Corr^

Luke McDonald

Toby Pink*

Bailey Scott

PORT ADELAIDE

Darcy Byrne-Jones

Ollie Wines

RICHMOND

Nathan Broad

Tom Lynch

Dion Prestia

Dion Prestia during the Round 21 match between Richmond and Gold Coast at People First Stadium on August 2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA

Ryan Byrnes*

Jack Carroll*

Patrick Said*

Liam Stocker*

SYDNEY

Joel Amartey

Harry Cunningham

Joel Hamling*

Jake Lloyd

Dane Rampe

WEST COAST

Tom Cole

Jamie Cripps

Matthew Flynn^

Harry Schoenberg*

WESTERN BULLDOGS

Oskar Baker*

Lachie Bramble*

Ryan Gardner*

Buku Khamis

Tom Liberatore

Lachie McNeil*