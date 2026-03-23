WEST Coast ruckman Bailey Williams is the shock restricted free agent after bandings were released to clubs on Monday.
Williams is one of only six restricted free agents to be on the market this year as he comes out of contract, with the 25-year-old yet to feature at AFL level for the Eagles this year.
The Eagles big man joins a group of five other players who qualify as restricted free agents, along with Port Adelaide superstar Zak Butters, Brisbane jet Zac Bailey, Gold Coast spearhead Ben King, Melbourne's Bayley Fritsch and Hawthorn's Jarman Impey.
This means their clubs will be able to match offers for them under free agency rules and force a trade if they choose to explore a move.
The full list of unrestricted free agents is available below.
There are 101 free agents now in total, which includes players who were previously delisted and are now out of contract or previously moved clubs under free agency.
Richmond pair Nick Vlastuin and Toby Nankervis were expected to be on the list, however Vlastuin's deal was extended to 2027 and Nankervis hit a trigger to also take him through to the end of next year.
2026 RESTRICTED FREE AGENCY LIST
BRISBANE
Zac Bailey
GOLD COAST
Ben King
HAWTHORN
Jarman Impey
MELBOURNE
Bayley Fritsch
PORT ADELAIDE
Zak Butters
WEST COAST
Bailey Williams
2026 UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENCY LIST
*Denotes player is eligible for free agency after being previously delisted in their career.
^Denotes player is eligible for free agency after previously changing clubs as a free agent.
ADELAIDE
James Borlase*
Jordon Butts
Mitch Hinge*
Chayce Jones
Lachie Sholl
Taylor Walker
Tyler Welsh*
BRISBANE
Darragh Joyce*
Ryan Lester
Lincoln McCarthy
Lachie Neale
Dayne Zorko
CARLTON
Wade Derksen*
Francis Evans*
Nick Haynes^
Elijah Hollands*
Mitch McGovern
Nic Newman
Zac Williams^
COLLINGWOOD
Jack Crisp
Jeremy Howe
Tim Membrey^*
Scott Pendlebury
Steele Sidebottom
ESSENDON
Jade Gresham^
Matt Guelfi
Liam McMahon*
Jaxon Prior*
Will Setterfield*
FREMANTLE
Bailey Banfield*
Oscar McDonald*
Sam Sturt
Sam Switkowski
Corey Wagner*
GEELONG
Jed Bews
Mark Blicavs
Patrick Dangerfield
Jake Kolodjashnij
Keighton Matofai-Forbes*
Jack Martin*
Mark O'Connor
Rhys Stanley
George Stevens*
GOLD COAST
Oscar Adams*
Caleb Graham
Nick Holman
Ben Jepson*
Lachie Weller
Jarrod Witts
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
Kieren Briggs
Stephen Coniglio
Toby Greene
Jayden Laverde*
Jake Stringer*
Conor Stone*
HAWTHORN
Jack Gunston
Mitch Lewis
Harry Morrison
Flynn Perez*
MELBOURNE
Tom Campbell^
Kade Chandler
Jai Culley*
Tom McDonald
Jake Melksham
Christian Salem
Tom Sparrow
NORTH MELBOURNE
Aidan Corr^
Luke McDonald
Toby Pink*
Bailey Scott
PORT ADELAIDE
Darcy Byrne-Jones
Ollie Wines
RICHMOND
Nathan Broad
Tom Lynch
Dion Prestia
ST KILDA
Ryan Byrnes*
Jack Carroll*
Patrick Said*
Liam Stocker*
SYDNEY
Joel Amartey
Harry Cunningham
Joel Hamling*
Jake Lloyd
Dane Rampe
WEST COAST
Tom Cole
Jamie Cripps
Matthew Flynn^
Harry Schoenberg*
WESTERN BULLDOGS
Oskar Baker*
Lachie Bramble*
Ryan Gardner*
Buku Khamis
Tom Liberatore
Lachie McNeil*