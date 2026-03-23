Hugh McCluggage, Zac Bailey, Logan Morris and Darcy Gardiner could all return to face St Kilda in round three

Darcy Gardiner and Hugh McCluggage during Brisbane's training session at Brighton Homes Arena on June 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

THE HEAVY artillery is returning for Brisbane, with four key inclusions preparing to face St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.

Co-captain Hugh McCluggage (calf), fellow All-Australian Zac Bailey (suspension), young forward Logan Morris (hand) and resolute defender Darcy Gardiner (suspension) are all set to face the Saints at Marvel Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Lions were without the quartet for their pre-bye loss to Sydney.

The back-to-back premiers are still missing suspended leader Harris Andrews for two matches and bookends Eric Hipwood and Jack Payne, both recovering from knee surgeries and not expected back before mid-year.

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The team that lost to the Swans in round one had nine different faces from the one that beat Geelong in the 2025 Grand Final, with coach Chris Fagan conceding cohesion had been difficult that night.

"That's one of the things when you have a lot of changes, you lose that connectedness that you've built," Fagan said.

"A lot of these guys have played a lot of footy together and suddenly there's six or seven guys that haven't. It takes a little bit of time to come together."

McCluggage and Morris will have to get through training this week to confirm their places.

Bailey's return will give the half-forward line some zip, while Gardiner coming back in to support Ryan Lester in the defensive 50 cannot be underestimated.

Zac Bailey and Rory Lobb compete for the ball during the match between Brisbane and the Western Bulldogs at the Gabba in Opening Round, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Without Andrews, Payne, Tom Doedee, who is expected to play VFL this weekend after overcoming knee and wrist problems, and Darragh Joyce (elbow infection) the Lions were incredibly short against the Swans.

Lester was supported by second-gamer Zane Zakostelsky as the key defenders.

Brisbane's 0-2 start is not unfamiliar, with the team beginning 2024 with a 0-3 record before storming home in the second half of the season to win the premiership.