Shai Bolton believes he is ready to stamp himself in the Dockers' midfield this season

Shai Bolton in action during Fremantle's clash against Melbourne in round two, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

SHAI Bolton sent a warning to the rest of the competition on Saturday night with his game-breaking midfield performance against Melbourne, with the Fremantle star declaring he is as fit as he's ever been after a more settled and consistent pre-season.

Bolton produced his best performance as a Docker at Optus Stadium and one of the best midfield performances of his 160-game career, stepping up magnificently in the absence of Hayden Young to finish with 32 disposals, nine clearances, two goals and 10 coaches' votes.

The dual premiership player, who is preparing to face former club Richmond on Saturday at Optus Stadium, said an uninterrupted summer with the Dockers' midfielders had been the key to his early-season form.

The 27-year-old said he wanted to stamp himself in the midfield this season after a delayed start to his time with the Dockers and a pre-season leg injury hampered him in 2025.

"When I'm around the ball I feel like that's when I've played my best footy, so I feel like my best position is probably mid and a bit of forward," Bolton told AFL.com.au.

"I feel like it's the fittest I've ever been, to be honest, and just working with Caleb (Serong) and Andy (Brayshaw) and that, we've all got a pretty good relationship.

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"Last year I had my daughter on the way and a few complications, and I didn't come over here straight away when I got traded.

"But now I'm settled in Perth, and I just feel like I've had a full pre-season and that's why I'm at my fittest.

"It feels like I can run out the game for four quarters, and that's when I can play my best footy."

Bolton and partner Hasina welcomed their second child in late November 2024, with Bolton remaining in Melbourne for the birth and missing the early stages of pre-season before suffering a stress-related leg injury.

Shai Bolton celebrates with his family after Fremantle's win over Melbourne in round two, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

He missed out on a top-10 finish in the club champion award, playing 23 games and producing his best performances from the midfield, kicking 28 goals and averaging 17.9 disposals.

The new No.10 was a standout over the 2026 pre-season, however, and has worked with the Dockers' other midfielders to flip between onball and forward roles in an effort to stay fresh in games and confuse opponents.

"We've got multiple players that can go through the midfield and forward, so it's a good relationship we all have, and when we're swapping and we keep eyes on each other, I feel like we confuse our opponents a lot.

"Getting the actual proper rest forward means that when I go on the ball, I can just play to my strengths and play out a full game.

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"It's just that connection that we're working on, and I feel like we're getting better every game."

Bolton paid tribute to the selfless role of midfield star Serong, who adjusted his game with a tag from Melbourne youngster Koltyn Tholstrup to open opportunities for Bolton and fellow vice-captain Andrew Brayshaw, who had a game-high 39 disposals and 10 score involvements.

He said the attacking style the Dockers have played with in the opening two rounds was exciting and would hopefully suit him and the club's other damaging half-forwards, including Isaiah Dudley, Murphy Reid, Sam Switkowski and debutant Chris Scerri.

"If we keep playing like that, a lot of teams can't keep up with us, I reckon," Bolton said.

Shai Bolton kicks the ball during Fremantle's clash against Melbourne in round two, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"I feel like we're playing a lot quicker, and across the AFL in general, everyone's playing a lot quicker these days.

"When we play quick, that suits my game as well. We get more one-on-ones and we've got a lot of dangerous forwards.

"It's a good mix and I feel like we're going to play some good footy."