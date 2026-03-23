The Giants and Saints have been informed of a timeclock error during their round two clash

Greater Western Sydney players leave the field after a loss to St Kilda in round two, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL has conceded that a crucial 29 seconds were lost from St Kilda's narrow victory over Greater Western Sydney on Saturday evening due to a timeclock error.

Both the Saints and the Giants were informed by League officials on Monday that the mistake had occurred during the four-point game, with the AFL now set to review its technology ahead of this week's fixtures.

A technical glitch with 29 seconds remaining in the second quarter saw the timeclock jump immediately to half-time after a Max Hall goal.

A review on Monday determined that the missing 29 seconds were not added back to the contest, with the League saying timekeepers were unaware of the issue in the moment.

"Post a second-quarter goal by St Kilda player Max Hall, a technical issue caused the countdown clock to jump from 29 seconds to 00 seconds, effectively ending the quarter," an AFL statement said on Monday.

"Upon a full review, it has been determined that 29 seconds should have been added back onto the timeclock.

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"In the moment, the timekeepers were unaware of the technical error.

"There is a manual backup process for the timekeepers to resort to, however in this instance that did not happen.

"Ahead of the next round of matches, the AFL will undertake re-testing of the relevant timekeeping technology and reinforce the manual backup process with all timekeepers.

"The GWS Giants and St Kilda football departments have been contacted today."

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The Giants had stormed home to kick five of the game's last six goals, but narrowly fell short of securing a dramatic comeback victory.

The timeclock error had followed another issue on Friday night, which caused the countdown clock to be out of order for the final minutes of the Bulldogs' thrilling win over Adelaide.

Dogs coach Luke Beveridge said "everyone was flustered" in the final moments due to the timeclock issues as his side held on for a slender six-point win.