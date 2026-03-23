The coaches' votes for the round two games are in

Harley Reid in action during West Coast's win over North Melbourne in round two, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST COAST young gun Harley Reid has picked up 10 coaches' votes for his side's win over North Melbourne on Sunday, while Western Bulldogs star Marcus Bontempelli has moved to within one of the lead after his best-on-ground performance against Adelaide.

Reid was one of four players to get a perfect 10 votes in round two, with St Kilda skipper Cal Wilkie, Fremantle flyer Shai Bolton and Port Adelaide star Zak Butters also getting 10 votes.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

Bontempelli picked up nine votes against the Crows to move to 19 for the season, one behind Gold Coast's Christian Petracca, who did not poll after injuring his hamstring against Richmond.

Three Suns got eight votes each in that game - Ben King, Bodhi Uwland and Touk Miller - while Jai Newcombe got nine votes in Hawthorn's win over Sydney on Thursday night.

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Learn More 16:37

Hawthorn v Sydney

9 Jai Newcombe (HAW)

7 Tom Barrass (HAW)

6 Dylan Moore (HAW)

6 Jack Gunston (HAW)

1 Jack Ginnivan (HAW)

1 Brodie Grundy (SYD)

Adelaide v Western Bulldogs

9 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

8 Joel Freijah (WB)

5 Bailey Williams (WB)

4 Jordon Butts (ADEL)

2 Buku Khamis (WB)

2 Tom Liberatore (WB)

Richmond v Gold Coast

8 Bodhi Uwland (GCFC)

8 Ben King (GCFC)

8 Touk Miller (GCFC)

4 Sam Collins (GCFC)

2 Ethan Read (GCFC)

Greater Western Sydney v St Kilda

10 Callum Wilkie (STK)

6 Darcy Wilson (STK)

6 Jack Sinclair (STK)

4 Lachie Ash (GWS)

3 Clayton Oliver (GWS)

1 Ryan Angwin (GWS)

Fremantle v Melbourne

10 Shai Bolton (FRE)

6 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

6 Max Gawn (MELB)

6 Josh Treacy (FRE)

1 Murphy Reid (FRE)

1 Isaiah Dudley (FRE)

Port Adelaide v Essendon

10 Zak Butters (PORT)

8 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)

6 Aliir Aliir (PORT)

2 Jase Burgoyne (PORT)

2 Joe Richards (PORT)

1 Nate Caddy (ESS)

1 Jordon Sweet (PORT)

West Coast v North Melbourne

10 Harley Reid (WCE)

6 Tristan Xerri (NMFC)

5 Nick Larkey (NMFC)

4 Reuben Ginbey (WCE)

2 Milan Murdock (WCE)

2 Elliot Yeo (WCE)

1 Jack Graham (WCE)

LEADERBOARD

20 Christian Petracca (GCFC)

19 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

14 Nick Daicos (COLL)

14 Touk Miller (GCFC)

14 Jack Sinclair (STK)

13 Max Gawn (MELB)

13 Sam Walsh (CARL)

12 Tom Barrass (HAW)

12 Callum Wilkie (STK)

11 Ben King (GCFC)