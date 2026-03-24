Saint Alex Dodson has been banned for a dangerous tackle in the VFL

Alex Dodson and Peter Wright compete in the ruck during St Kilda's clash against Essendon in round 23, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

ST KILDA ruck Alex Dodson has been suspended for three matches for a dangerous tackle in the VFL.

Dodson was charged with rough conduct after a sling tackle on Greater Western Sydney's Jaiden Butson in the Saints' 44-point loss on Saturday.

The 19-year-old slung Butson in a big tackle, with the Giant hitting his head on the ground.

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Dodson made his AFL debut for the Saints last year but is behind Tom De Koning and Rowan Marshall in the ruck department at St Kilda.

Sydney ruck Peter Ladhams has also accepted his one-match ban for a bump on Hawthorn forward Calsher Dear.