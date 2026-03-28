Follow all the action from Saturday's round three games

Darcy Gardiner and Tom De Koning compete in the ruck during the match between St Kilda and Brisbane at Marvel Stadium in round three, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

THE WAR of words between St Kilda and Brisbane will move on-field as the two clubs open Saturday's action.

The Saints (1-2) narrowly avoided the blowtorch being turned up as they hung on grimly to defeat the fast-finishing Greater Western Sydney and claim a first victory of the year after an off-season spending spree.

SAINTS v LIONS Follow it LIVE

But the Saints will likely need to release the shackles if they are to genuinely challenge last year's premiers and other top sides after only scoring triple figures twice in the past season and a bit.

Brisbane (0-2) is ready to relaunch its campaign after it suffered back-to-back defeats to the Western Bulldogs and Sydney before taking the week off with a bye.

St Kilda v Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, 12.35pm AEDT

NO LATE CHANGES

The reigning premiers were little match for the Swans as a long injury list and suspensions to key players took their toll but can expect to get their season back on track against a Saints outfit that they have beaten seven times on the trot.

Brisbane has regained suspended All-Australian Zac Bailey along with fellow premiership players Darcy Gardiner and Logan Morris, but the Lions will still be without Hugh McCluggage (calf).

The Saints have regained Dan Butler and Dougal Howard for the clash.

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Fremantle (1-1) sent a warning shot across the competition as it bounced back from being overrun by Geelong on the road to blow away Melbourne with a seven-goal third term when returning to play on its home deck.

In ominous signs, the Dockers' newfound attacking threat has helped them reach triple figures in both of their games this season after only hitting the mark six times last season.

DOCKERS v TIGERS Follow it LIVE

Richmond (0-2) was unable to repeat its display in its season-opener when it gave Carlton a huge scare as it was outclassed and outgunned by a red-hot Gold Coast.

The inexperienced Tigers' rollercoaster start to the season might drop to new depths with injuries to Tom Lynch and captain Toby Nankervis but they can take positive signs from challenging the Suns before running out of puff.

Jaeger O'Meara and Brennan Cox are back for Fremantle, with Oscar McDonald (calf) and Nathan O'Driscoll (omitted) coming out of the side.

Richmond has made four changes, with Luke Trainor, Jonty Faull, Jasper Alger and Campbell Gray coming in for injured trio Nathan Broad (calf), Tom Lynch (hamstring) and Toby Nankervis (hamstring), while James Trezise has been omitted.

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The final game on Saturday is perhaps the most intriguing as strugglers Essendon and North Melbourne do battle.

The Bombers (0-2) are already at risk of a wasted season after a poor performance against finals contender Hawthorn was made worse by a dismal display when facing a Port Adelaide outfit widely expected to be around the same mark.

BOMBERS v KANGAROOS Follow it LIVE

The Bombers were again unable to prevent the opposition scoring triple figures but can take some hope from booting five goals themselves in the final term.

North Melbourne (1-1) picked up where it left off in its win over Port Adelaide as it burst out of the blocks against West Coast before being outmuscled in the contested ball battle.

The Kangaroos will be eager to show the defeat was not the first glimpse of yet another false dawn as they look to break a horror 12-match losing streak against the Bombers stretching back to 2017.

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North Melbourne has dropped veteran Jack Darling along with Jacob Konstanty, but has regained young midfield ace George Wardlaw.

The Bombers have made four changes of their own, with Jade Gresham, Jacob Farrow, Saad El-Hawli and Archer Day-Wicks coming in for omitted youngsters Jayden Nguyen, Max Kondogiannis and Hussien El Achkar along with Mason Redman (knee).