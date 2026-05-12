Three of the game's most exciting players will be celebrated when the Demons meet the Hawks

Narrm gun Kysaiah Pickett and Hawthorn star Nick Watson. Pictures: AFL Photos

AT ONE end of the MCG will be the 'Pickett Pocket' and at the other end will be 'Wizard Bay'.

Three of the game's most exciting players will be celebrated at the MCG on Saturday as Narrm and Hawthorn face off in the most anticipated game of round 10.

And they'll be doing it in style.

Nick 'The Wizard' Watson is in career-best form and on Saturday will have a returning bay of Hawthorn fans decked out in wizard hats for the gun small forward.

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But for the first time, the Dees will be doing similar with their supporters, with fans able to sit in the 'Pickett Pocket', hosted for dynamite cousins Kozzy and Latrelle Pickett.

Kozzy has been instrumental in the Demons' hot start to life under coach Steven King and is one of the most watchable players in the game, with his small forward counterpart Watson proving to be an All-Australian contender after a brilliant first half of 2026.

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Latrelle Pickett has also added an exhilarating streak to Narrm's forward half after being a first-round pick last season, playing every game so far under King.

Fans will be given a special 'Pickett Pocket' hat if they buy a seat in section M57, which they can collect before the game between gates two and three, while the 'Wizard Bay' will be situated in M29 at the 'G.

Kysaiah Pickett with the Pickett Pocket hat that will be handed out to fans if they buy a seat in section M57. Picture: AFL Photos

Both teams have won six games so far this season, with the Hawks edging ahead of the Demons on the ladder after their draw against Collingwood in round eight.

To unlock this offer, click here for the 'Pickett Pocket' (password: PICKETTPOCKET) and here for the 'Wizard Bay' (password: WIZARD BAY).