Shannon Neale, Oliver Dempsey, Shaun Mannagh and Oliver Wiltshire celebrate a goal during the round three match between Geelong and Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium, on March 26, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG'S been doing it for two decades now – just finding a way.

The Cats ground out a messy eight-point win over a tenacious Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium in wet and wintry conditions. It wasn't pretty, it wasn't efficient, but it's four points in the bag.

CATS v CROWS Full match coverage and stats

Nick Murray's second career goal with 77 seconds left and the margin at nine points had the Crows fans thinking "maybe", but Oisin Mullin made sure of Geelong's win, simultaneously spoiling Riley Thilthorpe's thumping effort and Izak Rankine's attempted mark on the goal-line.

The fourth term had seen Adelaide take the lead for the first time all game through acting skipper Alex Neal-Bullen's set shot, but some behinds and Jack Martin's third - following a crucial last-disposal free kick to the Cats after the ball appeared to come off Tom Atkins' boot - set up Geelong's win.

Ollie Dempsey's third, fourth, fifth, even sixth effort in the goalsquare – leaping high and then clambering over a number of Crows defenders – ultimately set up the match-winning lead in the 9.13 (68) to 9.6 (60) win.

The Cats have not lost to the Crows at their home ground since 2003 - a streak stretching out to 15 matches.

Adelaide's defensive combination of Jordon Butts, Murray, Max Michalanney and Josh Worrell was simply superb, but the weight of Geelong's 67 inside 50s proved too much to cope with in the end.

Winter footy rolled into Geelong town for the first time all year on Thursday, with a bitter cold front of rain and wind hitting Kardinia Park, causing puffer jackets to be pulled out of cupboards.

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The Cats adjusted to the conditions from the opening ball-up, adopting a slightly chaotic game style that saw them deny the Crows from recording a forward entry until 10 minutes into the game.

By the time Ollie Henry kicked Geelong's second, the home team had already recorded an astonishing 11 forward-half turnovers, but was unable to fully capitalise in the tough weather, taking just a 14-point lead into the first break.

Adelaide had sniffs throughout, looking at its best when it linked up by hand and put some pace on the ball – usually involving Rankine, Rachele and/or Jake Soligo – and it chipped away at Geelong's lead through the second term.

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Rankine managed to pick up a crumb at such a speed, he had time to celebrate before kicking the ball through the goalposts, despite having just 15m of space to complete the whole play in, while Zach Guthrie lunged in vain.

Geelong's tall forwards in Jeremy Cameron and Shannon Neale were well nullified by a very sturdy Adelaide backline working well in tandem, with Jack Martin, Shaun Mannagh and Ollie Henry working hard in attack, supported by Ollie Dempsey on the wing.

The hail came down in the third term, which had already been beset with turnovers before the added difficulty factor of icy water.

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In Jordan Dawson's absence, Rachele played high midfield minutes, while inclusion Zac Taylor made an impact in his first game for the year, his second and third goals coming from set shots in the driving rain in the third term.

Cameron was moved onto the wing to begin the final term, the Cats holding just a four-point lead, and their previously unsighted spearhead managed to cop a corky in the behind in the opening seconds of the final term. It was just that sort of night for Jezza.

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Lasso luck a-plenty

With Geelong leading by just two points midway through the fourth term, Tom Atkins and Zac Taylor tussled for the ball on the wing, with a free kick for last disposal out of bounds paid to the Cats. Replays seemed to show the ball came off the boot of Atkins and should have been paid to Adelaide. Instead, the Cats took it the long way around the field to eventually end up inside 50 and a crucial Jack Martin goal. Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks wouldn't have a bar of any suggestion the free kick had an impact on the result. “No, there’s nothing that stood out that changed the game from that point of view. Couple of things towards the end that we’ll go and work on when it comes to those really close arm-wrestles, but it was quite an experienced side we came up against, particularly in that last quarter."

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Cumming's despair to joy

Isaac Cumming had a nightmare moment early in the second term, diving forward for an attempted intercept mark in front of Geelong's goal but the ball bounced out of his hands. Jack Martin gleefully pounced and converted, leaving the Crow to pound the turf in frustration. But Cumming earned the six points back less than 15 minutes later with a pearler, converting truly while running away from goal in the deep GMHBA Stadium pocket.

Speedsters stuck

Adelaide's point of difference throughout was the dangerous double act of Rankine and Rachele, but the pair were barely on the field at the same time throughout the fourth term. Oisin Mullen had tried to keep Rankine under control, but the Cats didn't have an answer to both players through the middle together. As the clock ticked down, Rankine was still on the bench, perhaps limited by his late start to the year (suspension) coupled with a short turnaround between games, finally getting onto the field with six minutes left.

GEELONG 4.4 6.5 7.9 9.14 (68)

ADELAIDE 2.2 5.3 7.5 9.6 (60)

GOALS

Geelong: Martin 3, Dempsey 2, Stewart, O.Henry, Mannagh, Holmes

Adelaide: Taylor 3, Thilthorpe, Rachele, Cumming, Rankine, Neal-Bullen, Murray

BEST

Geelong: Holmes, Dempsey, Martin, Smith, De Koning, Blicavs

Adelaide: Rachele, Rankine, Butts, Worrell, Thilthorpe, Berry

INJURIES

Geelong: Nil

Adelaide: Nil

Crowd: TBC at GMHBA Stadium