Calvin, Roy and Warnie bring you the round three teams, latest Fantasy news, best captains and more

Dayne Zorko celebrates a goal during Brisbane's clash against the Western Bulldogs in Opening Round, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

IT HAS been a brutal week for Fantasy coaches.

Connor Rozee (DEF/MID, $1,025,000) and Christian Petracca (MID/FWD, $988,000) had already given most coaches two forced trades from the round two games.

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But it got no better this week with Jordan Dawson (MID, $1,123,000) and Milan Murdock (MID, $387,000) hurt, and on Thursday Todd Marshall (FWD, $433,000) suffered an ankle injury.

Calvin, Roy and Warnie bring you the round three teams, latest Fantasy news, best captains and more.

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