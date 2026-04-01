Nine clubs will celebrate this year's edition of Gather Round with bespoke guernseys

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, Lachie Weller and Mitch Georgiades. Pictures: Instagram

GATHER Round has become one of the highlights of the AFL calendar and nine clubs will celebrate this year's edition with bespoke guernseys.

Take a look below at the new looks you will see when the AFL world again heads to South Australia next week.

Adelaide will wear a bold new jumper to open Gather Round against Carlton, featuring the club's iconic tri-colours and the full Crow in navy across the front of the chest. The club's initials also appear on the lower back of the guernsey.

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Gold Coast's popular pink guernsey will make a much-anticipated return for Gather Round. The Suns wore the jumper for the first time in last year's edition, with the 2026 version slightly modified but still maintaining the iconic waveform.

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The Hawks will wear a member-designed guernsey, featuring a 'flat head hawk' on the front, that reflects on the club's dominant era of the 1980s and early 1990s for their clash against the Western Bulldogs on Saturday night.

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Following a fan vote over the summer, the Dees will don a silver-lined chevron jumper made famous in the early noughties for their clash against Essendon.

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The Roos will don a dark guernsey with swaying blue lines and featuring the iconic kangaroo for their match against Brisbane on Saturday.

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The Power will unveil a new-look 'Fully Charged' guernsey for the first time, with teal the predominant colour after member feedback. The 'V' design maintains a strong connection to the club's traditional strip.

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The Saints are going old school with a retro guernsey for the Gather Round clash against Port Adelaide on Sunday night.

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Sydney's jumper is a throwback to the 1990s when short shorts, iconic soundtracks and high-flying marks were all the rage. The Swans will wear the guernsey in Saturday's match against Gold Coast at Norwood Oval.

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West Coast is bringing the ochre guernsey back for Gather Round, after it was first worn in the early 2000s. It symbolises Western Australia's landscape, with the ochre representing the desert heartland.

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