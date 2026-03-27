The AFL will review the process that led to an incorrect free kick being paid during Thursday night's game

Jack Martin celebrates a goal (main image) and inset, Tom Atkins and Zac Taylor compete for the ball during the R3 match between Geelong and Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium on March 26, 2026. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

THE AFL will review its late-game processes with a view to allowing umpires to hold play after conceding an incorrect free kick was given to Geelong in the fourth quarter of its hard-fought win over Adelaide.

The Crows trailed by two points with more than 10 minutes to play in the final term on Thursday night when Adelaide's Zac Taylor and Geelong's Tom Atkins contested a ball on the wing, before the ball came off Atkins' foot and crossed the boundary line.

Under the AFL's new last-disposal rule, Taylor should have been awarded a free kick but the umpire instead awarded a free kick to Atkins, who had rushed to pick up the ball once it went out of play.

The Cats went on to kick a goal through Jack Martin from Atkins' free kick, and held on for an eight-point win despite the Crows' frantic late efforts.

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The AFL said on Friday that the on-field decision was incorrect, but play had resumed before AFL Review Centre (ARC) officials were able to make a call.

"The ball came back into play before the ARC had time to intervene on the last disposal free kick awarded to Geelong in the fourth quarter last night," the League's statement read.

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"If the ARC did intervene, the decision would have been overturned.

"The AFL will look at its late-in-game process and the ability to potentially hold play to get the correct outcome."

Tom Atkins and Zac Taylor compete for the ball during the R3 match between Geelong and Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium on March 26, 2026. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Despite the late-game controversy, Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks dismissed any suggestion that the incorrect free kick had an impact on the final result.

"No, there’s nothing that stood out that changed the game from that point of view," he said.

"Couple of things towards the end that we’ll go and work on when it comes to those really close arm-wrestles, but it was quite an experienced side we came up against, particularly in that last quarter."

Geelong coach Chris Scott welcomed the prospect of the ARC officials playing a bigger role in crucial decisions.

"I think it’s a pragmatic, logical decision to say, well, if we can get some help from the ARC on those things, we should do it, but not a way that holds the game up for too long," he said after the game.

“If the question was, ‘Would you rather it take a little bit too long, but they get it right?’, yeah, I’d rather they got it right."