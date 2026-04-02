Calvin brings you everything you need to get Fantasy ready for round four

Harry Sheezel and Jade Gresham during the round 8 match between Essendon and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, May 1, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S THE final week of the early byes and using your two trades this week is more important than ever.

Hiding behind the best 18 scorers over the last couple weeks has been nice, but next week everything returns to normal and there will be nowhere to hide.

Teams who have been reckless will be exposed, so take the time using your trades this week and glance ahead to see how your team is looking when things return to normal in round five.

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In the game that keeps on giving ... many coaches traded in Tristan Xerri (RUCK, $1,080,000) last week after his 152 only to be completely burned by his suspension. With limited options in the ruck, the best play is to find the money you need and go straight across to Max Gawn (RUCK, $1,194,000) or Tim English (RUCK, $1,129,000).

Gawn has been his vintage-self this season averaging 126, but are you willing to pay up for the second most expensive player in the game at age 34? You certainly can.

Which ever path you take, our are fingers crossed it's a prosperous one, setting you up for success for next week's Gather round.

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Trap or treat?

Here are some of the traps to avoid and some treats worth considering for the round ahead.

Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $1,145,000) - TREAT

The most wanted premium for round four is Bontempelli and he should provide his owners an instant reward against the Bombers. He scored 146 against them last year and should be huge again.

Shai Bolton (MID/FWD, $793,000) - TRAP

The role is there, the scoring is there, but I feel we have seen this all before. Bolton has had a good draw and is coming off scores of 112 and 110 – this good draw is coming to an end.

Colby McKercher (DEF, $753,000) – TREAT

With increased time on ground and a role off half-back and through the midfield, McKercher looked back to his very best last week with 35 possessions and 116 points. A future pig who will only get better.

Josh Rachele (FWD, $751,000) - TREAT

Sometimes in this game you need to swallow your pride and just do the right thing. Rachele has forced the hand of many after averaging 94 and is still at a bargain price in a position hard to fill.

Josh Rachele celebrates a goal during the match between Adelaide and the Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval in round two, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Lachlan McAndrew (RUCK, $483,000) – TRAP

Buying into McAndrew this week isn't recommended. Nearly 1500 coaches have signed up the big man, but with Reilly O'Brien a decent chance to play alongside him – this could be a Fantasy disaster.

Most traded in

Oscar Steene (RUCK/FWD, $250,000)

Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $1,145,000)

Jack Watkins (MID, $408,000)

Josh Rachele (FWD, $751,000)

Colby McKercher (DEF, $753,000)

After a super-impressive debut, Collingwood's Oscar Steene (RUCK/FWD, $250,000) sits at the top of the most traded in players for round four. Steene made an instant impact in the ruck last week and scored 52 supporting Darcy Cameron. For how long Collingwood persist with the dual set-up is something to monitor moving forward, for Steene owners but more importantly Cameron owners.

Even though Jack Watkins (MID, $408,000) has gone up $178,000, you haven't missed the boat as his breakeven is still -22. However, if you want to climb on board you'll need to do it this week.

Jack Watkins celebrates his first goal in the AFL during the match between Port Adelaide and Essendon at Adelaide Oval in round two, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Most traded out

Darcy Parish (MID, $739,000)

Christian Petracca (FWD/MID, $988,000)

Jack Carroll (MID, $479,000)

Tristan Xerri (RUCK, $1,080,000)

Marcus Windhager (MID, $895,000)

Coming off scores of 73 and 68, Darcy Parish (MID, $739,000) needs to be traded. It's hard enough returning to a faster game after missing the majority of 2025, but to be in a team that is scoring the least amount of Fantasy points per game is just too much.

Christian Petracca (FWD/MID, $988,000) is an interesting one.

The Suns have listed him as 1-3 weeks with his hamstring injury, and apparently he has his eyes fixed on Gather Round next week. Will he be available, and if so, what will his role be? Don't risk it ... join the 12,000-plus coaches who didn't trade him last week and move him on.

Christian Petracca is seen on the bench with ice on his leg during the match between Richmond and Gold Coast at the MCG in round two, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Draft: One-week wonders

A strategy in draft is to find one-week streaming options. This means, finding a player who has low ownership (most likely in the free agents) and an option for a one-week play. You may require a player like this to fill any holes in your team while you wait for an injured player to return or for one of your players to gain dual-position status.

Here are some players with low ownership that might be worth a punt on for this week.

Lachie Jaques (DEF) v Essendon – Jaques has already proved he can hit 100 and this is a match-up we target. Sitting in 38 per cent of leagues, he could be worth a punt if he's available in yours.

Callum Coleman-Jones (RUCK) v Carlton – With Xerri on the sidelines, you might be scraping the 'ruck barrel' to find a replacement. Callum Coleman-Jones appears to be the man to fill the void.

Jack Buckley and Callum Coleman-Jones compete during Greater Western Sydney's clash against North Melbourne in round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Mitch Georgiades (FWD) v Richmond – Key forwards tend to have a day out against Richmond defenders and Georgiades is coming off a nice 95. Six goals and 120 points is not out of the question.

Live Teams Show

The Traders will be live from 6.15pm AEDT on Thursday to cover all the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions. Watch the Live Teams Show every Thursday night via AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App and ask your questions in the comments.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Calvin's best captains

No.1 – Marcus Bontempelli v Essendon @ Marvel Stadium, SUN 7.20pm AEDT

While you’re finishing off that last egg from Easter Bunny ... Bont will be filling his pockets with Fantasy points against the easiest team going around. Not only is Essendon giving up 1829 points per game, he carved them up last year with 146 and 101... and under the roof he’s always egg-cellent.

No.2 – Harry Sheezel v Carlton @ Marvel Stadium, FRI 3.15pm AEDT

Sheezel is averaging 127 this season and meets a team that allowed Jack Steele (135) and Kysaiah Pickett (134) to score with ease last week and the same went for Errol Gulden (126) and Justin McInerney (122) in Opening Round. He hasn’t put a foot wrong this season and needs to be backed in again!

No.3 – Tim English v Essendon @ Marvel Stadium, SUN 7:20pm AEDT

Essendon is giving up nearly 80 points per player this year. However, Lachie Blakiston is only allowing his opponent to average 62. That changes here! English had scored triple figures in his last 11 games at Marvel Stadium with his last four going over 120-plus. Expect big things from the big man!

No.4 – Zak Butters v Richmond @ the MCG, SAT 4.15pm AEDT

Richmond is still one of the easiest teams for midfielders to score against and is yet to employ a hard tag this year. This ticks all the boxes for Butters to explode. Caleb Serong (124) and Shai Bolton (112) didn’t struggle last week against the Tigers and neither should Butters.

No.5 – Brodie Grundy v West Coast @ Optus Stadium, SAT 4.35pm AWST

West Coast gets pumped by opposition rucks and recently we saw Jordon Sweet (83), Xerri (152) and Jarrod Witts (115) all score well over the averages. Grundy had 89 points (50 hitouts) against the Eagles last year and even though he has been a little down, he bounces back here.

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