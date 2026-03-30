Jack Martin's ability to hit the scoreboard has become even more crucial in the absence of Patrick Dangerfield

Jack Martin celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Geelong and Fremantle at GMHBA Stadium in round one, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

WITH no certainty on Patrick Dangerfield's return from a calf injury for the ever-important Easter Monday clash against Hawthorn, Jack Martin has never been more vital to Geelong's forward line.

After crossing from Carlton, the talented half-forward played 13 matches last year – three of which saw him either subbed on or off – and has started his second season in the hoops nicely.

The oft-injured Martin has battled a variety of recurring issues in the past five years involving calves, knees and hamstrings, and didn't play his first AFL game for the Cats until June last year, having undergone an extensive re-conditioning block.

He kicked 3.2 against Adelaide in the wet on Thursday night, playing a role closer to the goalsquare in the absence of the dynamic Dangerfield.

Martin's ability to hit the scoreboard became even more crucial given Jeremy Cameron's quiet game, the big man eventually pushed onto the wing as the Crows' key backs stood tall.

"Played a little bit deeper today, but I'm also still working on my fitness base and I'll continue to work on that. I'll play a bit deep and a bit higher and mix it up," Martin told AFL.com.au post-match.

"I'm feeling good, I'm moving well. I'm pulling up well from game to game. But you're never happy with how you're playing, so I'll keep working on that and my form.

"The people are exceptional here. Great people, and great footy people that have made me feel welcome. I'm just happy to be playing football at this time of year."

Learn More 01:00

Despite Geelong's field dominance throughout the game – denying Adelaide a forward-50 entry until 10 minutes into the first quarter – the Crows managed to hit the front at the start of the last term.

Martin's third was a crucial major in re-establishing what proved to be a match-winning eight-point lead.

"No doubt there'll be a few sore boys there tonight, but happy to get away with the win. But we knew it was going to be a tough game, they're a quality side, so we take the four points and move on," he said.

"The game could have gone either way, at three-quarter time it was so tight. We just wanted to get the ball forward, build pressure and come away with the win."

Learn More 18:32

Geelong was one of the earlier adaptors of the personalised goal song, much to the displeasure of coach Chris Scott, who decreed he "hated" Martin's song of "The Macarena" after the forward booted four goals in a term in August last year.

But it turns out a mystery teammate may have been the scallywag behind the lively tune assigned to the more laid-back Martin, even if three-year-old daughter Rosie is a fan.

Jack Martin with daughter Rosie during the 2025 Grand Final Parade. Picture: AFL Photos

"I actually didn't pick the song, someone actually picked it for me and I wasn't able to change it, so I think we'll stick with it. The fans love it, so we'll stick with it," Martin said with a laugh.

"The little girl, she gets it a bit more (compared to 15-month-old son Jett), and she loves it when it comes on."