Jack Martin still has doubts in his body but, as Riley Beveridge learned, Geelong has helped make footy fun again

Jack Martin in action for the Cats and (inset) battling through injury at the Cats, Carlton and Gold Coast. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE THOUGHTS still run through Jack Martin's mind nearly every time he laces his boots.

Sometimes, it's as simple as, 'Can I get through this game?'. If he does, the next question inevitably follows - 'Am I going to pull up OK?'. At his lowest points, even trotting out to training has begged the thought, 'Will I finish this session?'.

Martin's fitness had failed him towards the end of a five-year Carlton career that yielded just 54 senior games. More than that, his mind had started playing tricks on him as well. While he was always confident he could get back to being the player he had long promised to be, he needed to find an environment that could cater for a body that was fast becoming unreliable. He's found that at Geelong.

"To be honest, I don't even know how to explain it," Martin tells AFL.com.au on the eve of his long-awaited return to September.

"It's a funny one, because half the battle for me has been the mental game. It's between the ears. I haven't played a lot of footy over the last couple of years. Even now, during the week at training, I'll ask, 'Am I going to get through this?'. I'm sort of still facing those challenges.

"But it's having trust in the work that I've done in the last five, six months, that my body will hold up. A lot of it is challenging, but I'm just going out there and enjoying every moment. I feel like I've come out the other end of that."

Jack Martin celebrates a goal for Geelong against Richmond in R17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Finally, Martin feels like his body is starting to feel normal again. He describes it as being in "a good place". But it's taken a lot to get here. A lot of planning, a lot of trust and, most importantly, a lot of time. That time is best measured in months, rather than weeks or days or hours.

The story of Martin's season dates back to late last year, when he first met with Cats coach Chris Scott and the club's football boss Andrew Mackie about the prospect of a move. At the time, with his days at Carlton numbered, Geelong was attempting to lure the forward down the highway, as opposed to across the country and back to his home state of Western Australia, where Fremantle had also shown interest.

The Geelong list management team ultimately swayed the 30-year-old with a carefully curated and meticulously designed plan to get his body back to peak condition. It was one laid out by science and medicine consultant Steve Saunders, high-performance manager Des O'Sullivan and physiotherapist Richard Citroen, backed by Scott and Mackie, and requiring the full buy-in of Martin himself.

The depth of planning meant Martin barely required any more convincing. But if he had, one comment would have been the final selling point. While he now looms as perhaps September's biggest finals wildcard, a player built up throughout the year to perform purely across the next four weeks, that wasn't how the Cats saw him, or how they sold him their vision.

Instead, they told him they saw him as a player for the years ahead, not just the month ahead.

Jack Martin poses during Geelong's Official Team Photo Day at GMHBA Stadium on February 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"As much as we've got this finals series to play out, I'm really excited and optimistic about another pre-season and what next season holds and beyond that as well," Martin says.

"I feel like I know what works now and I'm just looking forward to a big summer and getting my body right again. Last year didn't go as planned and I didn't play a lot of footy, but I was really confident I could get back and play at a high level. I feel like I've still got another gear to go, as well.

"You feel like when you're not out there and you're not playing, you're losing a bit of your identity. But it's been good. We knew it was always going to be a challenge to get my body right, but I'm just grateful, to be honest. I missed a lot of footy in the past and I know what it feels like for it to be taken away from you, so I'm just enjoying every minute at the moment."

The detailed Geelong plan that was presented to Martin unfolded across the first half of this season. It started with the veteran playing only a half of a VFL practice game against Port Melbourne in February. He was scheduled to play another half for the VFL side against Essendon the following week, but pulled out due to some calf tightness in the lead-up. He wasn't seen again, at any level, for three months.

But that was all part of the equation. As speculation in certain quarters swirled around whether another significant soft-tissue injury was keeping Martin sidelined, that wasn't the case. Instead, behind the scenes and away from prying eyes, he was completing a lengthy block of conditioning work, re-training his body – and his mind – to handle the rigours of a full season of football.

Jack Martin at Geelong training in May, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Such was the typically successful start to Geelong's campaign – which helped result in a 15th top-four berth from the past 19 seasons – the club could preach patience with Martin. The Cats took a no-risk, flexible and modified approach to his training loads, enabling him to take certain planned days off to manage his conditioning.

Geelong was playing the long game, taking a wider lens to Martin's availability. Fully backed by Scott and the club's senior coaching team – who were all aligned with the high-performance staff's planning – and with the support of the player himself, Martin was virtually taken out of contention for selection until every marker in his comprehensive return-to-play program was hit.

That moment eventually came on May 23, when Martin was cleared for managed minutes in a VFL clash against Footscray at the Whitten Oval. It was another crucial hurdle for the Geelong recruit to clear on his road to recovery. When he got through that, and another reserves hitout against Williamstown the following week, an AFL comeback finally beckoned.

That arrived on June 7, when Martin played his first AFL game in 300 days in a win over the club where he started his career, Gold Coast. If you needed an indication of whether patience was the right call, he's played in 10 of the 11 games since. The only match he missed, against Essendon last month, was due to the club taking an ultra-cautious approach to his sustained fitness after he was initially named in the selected side.

Jack Martin ahead of Geelong's match against Richmond in R24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

His minutes have also increased, from a season-low 57 percent game time in that first match back against the Suns, to a season-high 68 percent in another victory over the Tigers to end the club's home-and-away campaign a fortnight ago.

"To be honest, it was more out of my hands," Martin says of Geelong's detailed fitness plan.

"I left it to the high-performance and the medical team. I just trusted their process. I felt like that first chunk of pre-season and the start of the season, when I wasn't playing, it was a little bit frustrating at times. But we had a plan, we stuck to it, and I feel like right now I'm in a good space mentally and physically."

It's a long way from the nightmare that was his five years at Carlton, where he missed more games (57) than he played (54). It was a period tainted by two calf injuries in 2020, a calf, a knee and a hamstring injury in 2021, two calf injuries and a bout of COVID-19 in 2022, two more calf injuries in 2023, and knee, hamstring and calf problems again in his final season in 2024.

Throughout that time, Martin was catching up regularly with renowned physiotherapist Peter Stanton. The Geelong-based Stanton was said to have been an influential figure in Martin's decision to have joined the Cats. However, such has been the success of the program that the football club has put together for the veteran, they've barely crossed paths since the forward arrived at GMHBA Stadium.

Jack Martin after Carlton's loss to Brisbane in the 2023 preliminary final. Picture: AFL Photos

"I actually haven't caught up with Pete since I've been here," Martin laughs.

"That's probably a good thing. The day I go knocking on his door, that's probably not a good sign. He's sent me messages throughout the year and we've kept in contact, but it wasn't a major factor (in moving). I actually haven't seen him this year and that's a good thing, touch wood."

Martin's impact in Geelong's fortunes through the second half of the season have been obvious. A big driver in the club's decision to chase him towards the end of last season was his positional flexibility and, since returning to the park, he has indeed flourished at both ends of the field.

Having kickstarted his return in a long-forgotten role across half-back, resulting in a 21-disposal performance against Brisbane and a 25-disposal effort against Richmond to emphasise both his newfound sense of fitness and form, he's since moved forward again and been just as influential.

He has kicked nine goals from his past five games – including a day out against Port Adelaide, where he was activated from the substitute's bench and kicked four goals in his first five minutes on the ground – making him feel primed for September.

"It all happened pretty quickly," Martin says, recalling his four-goal burst against the Power.

Learn More 02:03

"To be honest, I was just thinking, 'This is what it must feel like to be Jezza Cameron'. It was just funny. It all happened pretty quickly. I came on, hit the scoreboard. It was pretty cool.

"I think I will play forward (during finals), but you just never know with this team. The magnets are always moving here. One day, you're playing forward. The next week, you're playing half-back. But I feel like I'll play most of the finals series in the forward line. I'm locked into that role there."

Martin is a player built for the big stage. It should be of no surprise that perhaps his two best games for Carlton came late in 2023, when he kicked two goals each in both the side's elimination final win over Sydney and its preliminary final loss to Brisbane.

There, he showed the toughness, aggression, x-factor, skill and flare that he was once recognised for. All have returned to his game across 2025, and all are key ingredients come September.

But perhaps more importantly, the fun factor is back as well.

Jack Martin and his family ahead of his debut for Geelong against Gold Coast. Picture: AFL Photos

While he is by no means letting any complacency seep in – the doubts that occasionally creep into his mind are a constant reminder of his past – he is finally, and deservedly, enjoying his football again.

"I am, yeah," Martin says.

"I'm just enjoying it and enjoying every day. Especially with having a young family, bringing the kids along to the game and just making it an experience for them as well. I haven't played a lot of finals in the past, so I'm excited.

"It's Friday night, it's a big stage, against the Lions. I'm super excited."