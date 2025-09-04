Collingwood's coach has criticised sections of the crowd who jeered Isaac Quaynor and Dan Houston

Isaac Quaynor and Mark Keane exchange words during the Qualifying Final between Adelaide and Collingwood at Adelaide Oval on September 4, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD coach Craig McRae has expressed his disappointment at sections of the Adelaide Oval crowd who directed boos at Isaac Quaynor during Thursday night's qualifying final

Quaynor, along with Dan Houston, was jeered throughout the Magpies' 24-point win in the first clash between the two sides since the Izak Rankine investigation following round 23.

Rankine was suspended for four weeks for directing a homophobic slur towards a Collingwood player.

"It is disappointing, not just Isaac but Dan," McRae said.

"I'm just not a booer, I said this years ago … I just get disappointed with that. I find that really disappointing.

"When I first heard it, I thought, jeez that's disappointing. I'm really proud of him and Dan and others. We'll protect our players as best we can, we'll love and support them around the edges and we'll celebrate this one."

Collingwood entered the finals series with the oldest average age (28.7) in the competition – they are the oldest team ever – and most average games played per player (156), leaning into that experience against a side that hadn't played a final since 2017.

Scott Pendlebury drew level with Tom Hawkins in fourth spot for most finals on 32 – eight short of Joel Selwood – while Steele Sidebottom played his 27th final on Thursday night. Jack Crisp, Brody Mihocek and Steele Sidebottom have now played 15 games in September.

"It's hard to know but we certainly talked it up. You come into the game looking for competitive advantages," McRae said.

"I think Pendles tonight became the fourth all-time finals player. Steele Sidebottom kicked three goals at critical moments. You can't buy that at this time of year, that's real."

The door is now open for Jeremy Howe to return for the preliminary final, although McRae said the Magpies will only pick the veteran defender if he is capable of performing.

"He is a good healer, he keeps telling me. He will be a chance for the prelim. I'm not going to declare that, but it will be a watch this space. I'm sure you'll watch every move. He'll be touch and go," he said.

"We went into this year learning some great lessons from last year; the magnets looked really good last year and they were fit to play, but they weren't fit to perform. That's been our catch cry all year, if someone's not fit to perform they don't play. We've expressed that throughout the year and that won't change now. If he's fit to perform, his magnet will be in the team."

Norm Smith medallist Bobby Hill has played only one game since round 15 due to personal issues and missed training again during the week for a family matter.

McRae said he hoped the small forward can return, but didn't have any expectations for Hill to feature in an organised scratch match against Geelong's reserves on Saturday.

"We'll wait and see. There is no expectation on that. If he gets some minutes, that would be nice," he said.

"I've said this week after week, one step he takes is a big one and another one and another one. we've still got hope for Bobby if he's at home watching; we've got hope for him."