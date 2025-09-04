The Crows are hoping to make the most of their second chance after a "disappointing" patch proved costly against the Pies

Jordan Dawson looks on after Adelaide's qualifying final loss to Collingwood on September 4, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

A PROMPT bounce back is front of mind for Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks as the Crows' finals dreams hang in the balance after letting their coveted double chance slip on Thursday night.

The Crows were eventually overrun by a pressure-driven Collingwood in an electric qualifying final in front of a heaving Adelaide Oval, going down by 24 points to now find themselves in a do-or-die semi-final against either Greater Western Sydney or Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval next week.

A frank Nicks said his side "lacked composure" as Collingwood's rock-solid defence kept Adelaide to eight goals, with a "disappointing" patch to open the third term seeing the Magpies break the game open with five unanswered goals.

"How quickly can we move on? We're in a unique position which we've earned that we play here next week. You don't often lose a final and get another crack at it, but we do, so we now prep for next week," Nicks said post-game.

"We lacked composure with the ball in hand today. There were times where we hacked it forward and maybe we didn't need to.

"We've already reviewed it, sat in there together… I think we're reasonably clear on where we need to be better. It's easier said than done, but I'm confident the guys stand up after that really brief, short meeting, they're recovering now and straight into 'How do we get ourselves physically and mentally ready for next week?'

"We've been able to regroup reasonably quickly all year, get straight back to process, what does the week look like, and as I mentioned before, we've all got finals experience under our belt, be it a small amount, it's going to help us."

Nicks was confident several of his headline players, including skipper Jordan Dawson, would be primed and raring to go in time for next week's semi-final, backing them in to move forward to continue the Crows' September campaign.

The All-Australian Dawson was electric early, pouncing on one of Darcy Moore's rare missteps for the evening to bring the Adelaide Oval crowd to their feet in the opening term, but only had eight disposals after half-time – including two in the third term – to finish with 19 as his side was pipped at the clearances.

"I'm super confident he will (bounce back)," Nicks said.

"He's a competitor, that's why he's our captain, so he'll be right. He'll want the shortest week possible, see if they can play us on Wednesday.

"He may have taken a little knock (to the ankle) but he's pulled up OK to this point. I think we got through unscathed."

With the Crows now having to go the long way to make it to the Grand Final, the door is ajar for an Izak Rankine return after he received a four-game suspension for using a homophobic slur when Adelaide and Collingwood met at Adelaide Oval in round 23.

"Right now, that's a long, long way off. We've got work to do well and truly before that," Nicks said.

More pressingly for Adelaide would be the potential return of Josh Rachele, who has spent the past eight games on the sidelines recovering from a knee injury.

While closing in fast on a return and doing "everything possible" to put himself back in the selection frame after reintegrating to main training earlier this week, Nicks said he wouldn't make any brash decisions to rush the dynamic forward back into the line-up.

"He's moving really well, Josh. He hasn't put a foot wrong, so he'll be pushing. He's a competitor as well, so he'll be keen to get himself back in, but we've got to make the right decision there (and) not rush that, because he's going to be a really important player for us moving forward," he said.

"We won't push it if he's not ready. He's training really well and giving himself the best chance. We'll just weigh that up."