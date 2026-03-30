Oscar Allen says his arrival in Brisbane has done wonders for his confidence in his body

Oscar Allen speaks to the media ahead of Brisbane training on March 31, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

OSCAR Allen says his body is the best it's felt in five years.

The former West Coast captain had patella tendon surgery before heading to Brisbane in the off-season, which came on the back of problems with his calf and Achilles.

After making the All-Australian squad of 44 in 2023, Allen played just 11 and 12 games respectively over the ensuing seasons at the Eagles as he battled his body.

The 27-year-old says a tweak with his training since joining the Lions now has him in a great spot.

"We re-did some gym programming, and my body has responded well to it," Allen said on Tuesday morning.

Oscar Allen speaks to the media ahead of Brisbane training on March 31, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's probably the best I've felt in my body for five years.

"I've had a lot of interruptions in the past, but one thing the club does really well is individualise players' programs, and I feel like it's worked really well for me.

"Having said that, we're at round three, we're still at the start of the year.

"Continuity is important for me, just getting out there every week and doing my bit for the team."

Allen played his best game for his new club on Saturday, kicking two important goals when the match was tight in the Lions' win over St Kilda.

He admitted the chemistry with his teammates was slowly coming, as Brisbane dealt with injuries to each line on the ground.

Oscar Allen is seen injured during West Coast's clash against Carlton in round 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The full forward says the most important thing for him is what happens between games.

"It's more the week to week, the ability to get out there and train, continue to work on my craft and improve and get better," he said.

"I've been missing a lot of training sessions the last few years.

"I've been really glad to get out there pretty much every main session so far.

"That's been my goal coming into this year, and I think it's worked well in terms of building confidence on-field, but also confidence in my body as well."