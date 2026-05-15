Three more injuries have Gold Coast leaving Darwin at a cost after two weeks in the Top End

Lachie Weller looks on during round 10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast is counting the cost of its win over Yartapuulti in Darwin on Friday night, with three fresh injuries in the past 24 hours.

Coach Damien Hardwick said Jamarra Ugle-Hagan was “heartbroken” to be ruled out on game day with an ankle injury before Will Graham (concussion) and Lachie Weller (hamstring) failed to see out the 25-point victory.

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It was the Suns’ 10th-straight triumph in the Top End, but the nine-day trip took its toll, with Ethan Read (knee) and Ben Long (ankle) injured in last Saturday's win over Euro-Yroke.

“There are some sore boys,” Hardwick said.

“We’ve got a reasonable injury toll coming out of the two weeks up here. We’ve got some sore lads, so we’ve got to go back and recover.”

Graham was on the wrong end of a huge collision with Aliir Aliir, which saw him fail his concussion test, while Weller pinged his hamstring on what the coach called a “really, really soft” TIO Stadium.

Ugle-Hagan was ruled out before the match following an incident at Gold Coast’s captain’s day 24 hours earlier.

“Jamarra, he’s unlucky that kid,” Hardwick said.

“His last kick at goal, the ground is a little soft, and he rolled his ankle quite significantly, so he was pretty heartbroken today when we had to rule him out.

“He’ll be available to play next week as well. Him and Long are probable.”

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Playing with two men down for the entire second half in the stifling conditions drew praise from Hardwick, saying he was “really, really proud” of his team.

The win made it a perfect 10-from-10 for the Suns since taking home games to Darwin in 2022 courtesy of an agreement with the Northern Territory government.

Despite the success, Hardwick was non-committal on whether they would be back in 2027 as negotiations continued.

“We’re charged with a responsibility of growing the game in south-east Queensland. We’ve also got a responsibility to grow the game up here,” he said.

“Our players love coming up here. We’ve got a large contingent of indigenous players, I think possibly the most in the AFL.

“It’s a fantastic ground and experience for our players. We’d also love to have some more home games in Queensland as well.

“Where that ends up, I’m not too sure.”

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Gold Coast led by as much 42 points, but Yartapuulti made things interesting midway through the last quarter with three quick goals.

Josh Richards had a chance to reduce the deficit to 16 points with six minutes remaining, but his set shot from 35m directly in front missed.

It summed up the Power’s night – close, but not quite there, leaving coach Josh Carr “disappointed”.

“We missed some easy goals. It’s not through lack of effort or practise, it’s just doing the right thing at the right time,” Carr said.

“I love the way we finish off games. We don’t stop and we keep going at it and trying. That’s a positive.”

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While Zak Butters (35 disposals) did everything possible to lift his team, Jason Horne-Francis (17 and six tackles) couldn’t muster the same impact, despite his best efforts.

“He’s had a quieter couple of weeks. To get the best out of him is a challenge for him himself, but also how we can support that,” Carr said.

“His last quarter, his effort around the football was there. He’s learning, he’s getting better and I know he won’t have too many disappointing games.”