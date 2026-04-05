Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, SANFL and WAFL action

Will Darcy, Elijah Tsatas and Sam Cumming. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are in action for 2026, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, WAFL and SANFL this weekend.

>> CHECK OUT THE VFL FIXTURE OR VFLW FIXTURE TO STREAM LIVE GAMES

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Woodville-West Torrens v Adelaide at Maughan Thiem Kia Oval, Thursday April 2, 7.40pm ACDT

Defender Mitch Hinge and forward Toby Murray both made successful returns from respective back injuries as the Crows fell short by 17 points against the Eagles.

In his first match this year, Hinge collected 15 disposals and five marks, while Murray - who reported soreness after his debut in round one - had eight touches, three marks and 10 hitouts.

Billy Dowling backed up last week's performance with another impressive effort, this time racking up 31 disposals, six marks and seven clearances, as well as kicking two goals.

Midfielder Charie Edwards was another strong contributor with 28 disposals, two tackles and eight clearances, while veteran Lachlan Sholl had 20 touches and seven marks.

Young gun Sid Draper continued his comeback from an interrupted pre-season with 19 disposals and six clearances, while former basketballer Indy Cotton had 15 disposals, and draftees Mitch Marsh and Archie Ludowyke kicked a goal apiece.

Oscar Ryan (17 disposals) and Tyler Welsh (eight) were other AFL-listed players in action.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Sandringham at Brighton Homes Arena, Friday April 3, 11.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Brisbane's clash

Sam Marshall starred in the Lions’ seven-point loss to the newly standalone Sandringham, with the young midfielder racking up 26 touches, three clearances and six marks against the Zebras.

Small forward Will McLachlan was also impressive, kicking two goals to go with his 20 disposals, also taking a whopping 13 marks.

Learn More 01:40

Zane Zakotelsky dominated in the ruck with 28 hitouts, four clearances, seven marks and 17 disposals, while Conor McKenna was inaccurate in front of the sticks, kicking 0.2 from 13 disposals, as well as three clearances.

Tom Doedee had 11 touches, while draftee Tai Hayes had 20 and kicked a goal.

Tall forward Cody Curtin had 11 touches while rotating through the ruck, while Shadeau Brain had 20 disposals.

Untried midfielder Reece Torrent was busy up forward with two goals, 18 disposals and seven marks, while 2025 mature-age recruit Luke Beecken kicked a goal and had 19 touches.

Defender Luke Lloyd took eight marks and had 16 disposals, while draftee Koby Evans had nine touches.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Carlton at Arden Street Oval, Friday April 3, 11.30am AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Carlton's clash

Carlton forward Flynn Young has made a case for a senior recall in the Blues’ 11-point VFL loss to North Melbourne, with the 24-year-old lively up front kicking 3.2 from 18 touches, taking 11 marks and adding 11 score involvements. The former mid season draftee played eight AFL games last year, and showcased his impressive left boot and sticky hands in greasy conditions.

Rookie Jack Ison also impressed with three goals from eight disposals, including seven score involvements.

Camporeale twins Ben and Lucas each recorded 21 disposals, with Lucas particularly influential in the second half.

Billy Wilson also racked up 21 touches and kicked a fourth quarter goal, looking to add to his four AFL games last year.

Learn More 03:38

Liam Reidy was dominant in the ruck with 20 touches for the second week in a row to go with 30 hitouts and 14 clearances, but may be set for a stint on the sidelines after a second-quarter bump on Hugo Mikunda that will draw the eye of the VFL Match Review Officer.

Adam Saad showed his trademark dash with 19 touches off half-back, Lochie Fogarty continued to play midfield minutes and collected 15 touches and six inside-50s, while young defender Harry Charleson had 17 disposals.

Other AFL-listed players Blake Acres (12 touches), Campbell Chesser (13 disposals), Ashton Moir (nine touches, 1.1) and Rob Monahan were quiet for large parts of the contest, while Nick Haynes competed strongly in defence but appeared to injure his right arm late in the contest.

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Coburg v Collingwood at Barry Plant Park, Friday April 3, 1.05pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Collingwood's clash

Jack Buller and Charlie West put on a show in Collingwood’s 45-point win over Coburg on Good Friday, with Buller kicking four goals and West three.

Mature-aged draftee Angus Anderson had a team-high 28 disposals, 12 clearances and eight tackles, while NGA product Jai Saxena was busy in front of the sticks with three goals.

Learn More 01:59

Draftee Sam Swadling found plenty of the footy, racking up 25 disposals and six marks, while defender Jakob Ryan had 23 disposals, eight marks and a goal.

Tyan Prindable brought the pressure with 10 tackles and 15 disposals, while untried forward Noah Howes kicked a goal.

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Essendon at Marvel Stadium, Sunday April 5, 3.20pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Essendon's clash

Elijah Tsatas put on a show in Essendon’s 47-point VFL loss to Footscray, racking up 34 touches, eight clearances and eight marks. Tsatas hasn’t featured at a senior level since round 18, 2025, but could well be in the frame after Sunday’s stellar outing.

Ruck Nick Bryan had 27 hitouts, three clearances and 10 disposals in a successful return from an ACL injury, while Nik Cox kicked 2.2 from 13 disposals as he eyes his first senior game since round 22, 2024.

Learn More 02:12

Key forward Liam McMahon kicked 2.2 from eight disposals and took six marks, while Harry Jones kicked two goals from two kicks.

Defender Jordan Ridley had 18 touches and 10 marks as he works his way back from a calf injury.

Jayden Nguyen had 17 disposals and six marks, while untried forward Kayle Gerreyn had 15 and rotated through the ruck.

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel Thunder v East Fremantle at Lane Group Stadium, Friday April 3, 1.10pm AWST

Former Collingwood ruck Mason Cox was a dominant force, while hard-running Docker Jeremy Sharp impressed as the Thunder beat the Sharks by 13 points.

Playing his first match for Peel, Cox had a huge day that included 24 disposals, 45 hitouts, six marks and a goal.

Sharp, meanwhile, gathered 28 touches, four tackles and eight inside-50s in the midfield.

Nathan O'Driscoll had 22 touches and six tackles, while Brandon Walker (16 disposals, five marks) got through after recovering from a quad injury.

Developing forward Charlie Nicholls booted three goals, with first-year players Adam Sweid (16 touches, one goal) and Tobyn Murray (eight, two goals) also getting on the scoresheet.

Hugh Davies (19), Cooper Simpson (15), Jaren Carr (13) and Josh Draper (11) were also in action.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Werribee v Geelong at Avalon Airport Oval, Saturday April 4, 12.05pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Geelong's clash

Recruit James Worpel had a strong game as Geelong continued its perfect start to the season with a 44-point win over Werribee on Saturday.

Worpel was busy with 24 disposals, seven clearances and six tackles in the strong win for the Cats.

Learn More 01:58

Jhye Clark (18 disposals, eight marks and five tackles) was also good and took a superb flying mark in the final quarter, while Jed Bews gathered 19 disposals.

SKY JHYE! What a mark from Jhye Clark!



🎥: Watch the Smithy’s VFL live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/TcJVUDYTxF — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) April 4, 2026

Young midfielder George Stevens had 22 disposals and seven tackles and Lennox Hofmann had 20 touches.

Jesse Mellor kicked two goals for the Cats, Joe Pike (11 disposals, 11 hitouts and a goal) and Cillian Burke (18) were also solid, Hunter Holmes had 17 touches and veteran ruck Rhys Stanley had five touches, five tackles and 19 hitouts.

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Southport v Gold Coast at Fankhauser Reserve, Saturday April 4, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Gold Coast's clash

Ben Jepson stepped up as Gold Coast suffered a 76-point loss to Southport on Saturday.

Jepson was the Suns' best on a difficult day, finishing with 28 disposals, five tackles and two goals.

Learn More 02:09

Dropped from the senior side, Alex Davies (22 disposals, seven tackles, five clearances and a goal) responded with a good performance.

Ruck Ned Moyle (16 disposals and 38 hitouts) impressed and Nick Holman (20, eight tackles and five clearances) found plenty of the ball.

No.5 draft pick Dylan Patterson was busy on his way to 25 touches.

Zak Evans (23 disposals and five clearances), Avery Thomas (17), Koby Coulson (17 and a goal) and Asher Eastham (13 and a goal) were also solid.

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v Box Hill at Casey Fields, Sunday April 5, 11.05am AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Box Hill's clash

Draftee Aidan Schubert continued his solid VFL form with five goals in Box Hill's nail-biting four-point loss to Casey on Sunday.

Learn More 02:35

Schubert, pick 23 in last year's Telstra AFL Draft, kicked 5.2 from 12 disposals to go with seven marks, while fellow youngster Cam Nairn kicked two goals from 17 disposals and five marks.

Young forwards Calsher Dear (1.2 from 14 disposals and five marks) and Will McCabe (one goal, 16 disposals, seven marks) also hit the scoreboard, with Dear missing a set shot on goal late in the game that would have put the Hawks back in front.

Finn Maginness continued to push hard for an AFL recall, picking up 30 disposals to go with a game-high 14 tackles and 11 clearances.

Henry Hustwaite (26 disposals, five clearances), Bodie Ryan (24 disposals, 11 marks) and Bailey Macdonald (20 disposals, seven marks) also had plenty of the footy as the Hawks fell just short in the final quarter.

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v Box Hill at Casey Fields, Sunday April 5, 11.05am AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Casey's clash

A towering grab from Max Heath on the final siren sealed a dramatic six-point win for Casey over Box Hill.

Clinging to a narrow lead in the dying seconds, the Demons were forced to withstand one last Hawks surge inside forward 50. But the young ruck rose above the pack to take a clutch mark just moments before the siren to ensure his side held on.

Max Heath, you star!



🎥: Watch the Smithy’s VFL live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/mIxsZhGwJ3 — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) April 5, 2026

Heath feasted in the ruck, finishing with 42 hitouts, three clearances, 20 disposals and six marks in a dominant display.

The Demons' key forwards had a day out up forward, combining for 11 goals. Aidan Johnson (12 disposals, five marks) and Luker Kentfield (seven, fours) kicked four goals apiece, while Matthew Jefferson (16, five) finished with three.

Learn More 02:39

First-year forward Tom Matthews (nine disposals, five tackles, one goal) converted the go-ahead goal from a 50m penalty after scores were level late.

Defender Andy Moniz-Wakefield finished with 16 disposals and five tackles, while first-round draftee Xavier Taylor got among the action with 14 disposals and six marks.

Forward Jack Henderson (14 disposals), young mid Riley Onley (11), forward Ricky Mentha jnr (six, four tackles), defender Jed Adams (six) and Category-B rookie Oscar Berry (three) were other AFL-listed Demons in action.

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Carlton at Arden Street Oval, Friday April 3, 11.30am AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from North Melbourne's clash

Untried North Melbourne forward Brayden George produced a remarkable first-quarter burst to snare four goals in the Kangaroos' Good Friday win over Carlton. His first was a regulation set shot before a couple of snaps, the third coming after an impressive display of footwork at the top of the goalsquare.

Then he took on a set shot from the edge of the centre square to finish the opening term with six touches and four goals straight. The former second-round draft pick only added a further three disposals, being well-held by Jack Sammartino after the eye-catching burst.

Learn More 01:45

Former Blue Zac Fisher saw plenty of the ball on the outside with 27 touches (21 uncontested), four inside-50s, five score involvements and a long third-quarter goal.

Off-season recruit Charlie Spargo and Jacob Konstanty each booted a pair of goals to go with 17 touches. Melbourne premiership player Spargo is pressing for a debut in Roos colours after a pre-season concussion, while Konstanty featured against Port Adelaide and West Coast before being omitted from the senior side.

Robert Hansen jnr was also kept busy off with 26 touches and Cooper Harvey collected 16 at 81 per cent efficiency as the pair continue to develop their craft down back.

Taylor Goad returned from injury and was well beaten in the ruck by Liam Reidy with nine disposals and 12 hitouts, while Wil Dawson suffered a corkie in the third quarter after being collected by Reidy’s knee.

Bailey Scott (12 disposals) struggled to find the football on the wing, Riley Hardeman (eight touches) was quiet after an ankle injury scuppered his build-up to the season and Matt Whitlock competed hard inside 50 despite kicking only a behind from four touches.

Learn More 06:03

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: South Adelaide v Port Adelaide at Magain Stadium, Friday April 3, 2.10pm ACDT

Luckless forward Tom Cochrane made a successful return to the field after almost a year on the sidelines, while Jackson Mead responded in style after being dropped to the SANFL.

Cochrane, who had surgery last April for stress fractures in his foot before suffering a hamstring injury in January, booted a goal from eight touches.

Tom Cochrane during Port Adelaide's match against South Adelaide on April 3, 2026. Picture: Brock Pearson/PAFC

Mead gathered 31 disposals and four clearances as the Magpies lost by 16 points.

Will Lorenz (26 disposals, nine clearances) also played well, while Rome Burgoyne continued his good form with 26 touches and 10 marks.

Defender Brandon Zerk-Thatcher (13 disposals, seven marks) was among the best players as Port Adelaide was forced to repel attack after attack.

Other AFL-listed players included Christian Moraes (22), Jez McLennan (20), Tom Anastasopoulos (16) and Dante Visentini (14, 35 hitouts).

Ollie Lord booted two goals before leaving the field with an injury, with scans on Saturday confirming a season-ending ACL rupture.

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: St Kilda v Richmond at RSEA Park, Sunday April 5, 1.05pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Richmond's clash

Top Richmond draftee Sam Cumming played his first game of the season as the Tigers came from behind to beat St Kilda on Sunday.

Cumming, pick 7 in last year's Telstra AFL Draft, has had a delayed start to the season due to a shoulder injury and didn't have a major impact at RSEA Park, finishing with eight disposals and six tackles.

But his return is a boost for the Tigers as he looks to make his AFL debut in the coming weeks.

Learn More 01:05

With Richmond's ruck stocks depleted, Oliver Hayes-Brown impressed with a game-high 11 clearances (more than double anyone else on the ground) to go with 22 disposals and 19 hit-outs, putting his hand up for a senior debut.

Kaleb Smith led the way with 28 disposals and six marks, while Patrick Retschko (22 disposals and four clearances) was also busy in the 33-point win.

SSP signing Tom Burton had three goals from 15 disposals, while Sam Toner led the way with six goals and eight marks up forward.

State league affiliate: St Kilda (VFL)

This weekend: St Kilda v Richmond at RSEA Park, Sunday April 5, 1.05pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from St Kilda's clash

A second-half fadeout has seen St Kilda go down by 33 points to Richmond.

Hunter Clark was among the Saints' better players, finishing with 29 disposals, 11 marks and three tackles in a strong display.

Learn More 03:27

Young midfielder Hugh Boxshall also impressed through the middle, finishing with 19 disposals, five clearances and a goal.

Dan Butler was lively up forward, kicking a goal to go with 17 disposals, six tackles and four marks, while rookie Patrick Said (15 disposals, four tackles) and Liam O'Connell (four disposals) also kicked one goal each.

Down back, Liam Stocker and Angus Hastie were both influential, recording 19 and 20 disposals respectively, while they took eight marks apiece.

Isaac Keeler (21 hitouts, 16 disposals, five marks) was excellent, while defender Eamonn Armstrong (nine disposals) and James Barrat (nine disposals, six marks) were also in action.

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Port Melbourne v Sydney at ETU Stadium, Saturday April 4, 1pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sydney's clash

Young gun Jesse Dattoli impressed as Sydney recorded a 21-point win over Port Melbourne on Saturday.

Dattoli was lively and finished with 16 disposals, two goals, four marks and four tackles.

Learn More 02:33

Hayden McLean (11 disposals and three goals) and Joel Hamling (18 and three) impacted the scoreboard to kick half of Sydney's 12 goals.

Mature-age draftee Billy Cootee was busy with 20 disposals and Patrick Snell had 25 to go with seven marks.

Dropped from the senior side, Caiden Cleary had an impact with 22 disposals, six tackles and three clearances.

Tom Hanily (13 disposals and six tackles), Ned Bowman (14), Harry Kyle (17), Will Edwards (15) and Jevan Phillipou (10 and a goal) were also solid.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: Perth v West Coast at Mineral Resources Park, Friday April 3, 2.10pm AWST

Big man Bailey Williams (groin) and youngster Elijah Hewett (calf) both returned to the field after injuries as the Eagles fell by 65 points to a strong Perth outfit.

Williams came back with a bang, collecting 11 disposals, 34 hitouts, five marks and two goals in a dominant display, while Hewett had 14 touches and a major.

Former Collingwood midfielder Fin Macrae gathered 20 disposals and four tackles in his debut for the club, with Clay Hall (25) and Tyrell Dewar (24) the leading ball-winners on Friday.

Ryan Maric, Tom Gross and Lucca Grego each had 16 disposals, with Rhett Bazzo and Tylah Williams each collecting 13, the latter also adding a goal.

Harvey Johnston kicked a major among 14 touches, with Jack Williams (11, five marks) and Harry Barnett (seven, eight hitouts) also in action.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Essendon at Marvel Stadium, Sunday April 5, 3.20pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Footscray's clash

Young tall Louis Emmett led the way as Footscray fought off Essendon in a 47-point win at Marvel Stadium.

Emmett kicked 3.1 and had 21 disposals to go with eight marks and eight clearances in a dominant display, while fellow youngster Will Darcy - the brother of Sam - also kicked three goals (to go with four marks) as he continued his bright start to his time at the kennel.

Will Lewis did couldn't quite convert his dominance on the scoreboard, with the summer signing kicking 2.3 to go with 13 disposals and five tackles.

Defender Nick Coffield continues to push for a senior recall with 27 disposals and eight marks, while youngster Lachie Carmichael (22 disposals) also had plenty of the ball.

Cooper Hynes (20 disposals, seven tackles, six clearances and a goal), Jedd Busslinger (20 disposals and six marks) and Harvey Gallagher (19 disposals) were also busy.

Former St Kilda and Melbourne midfielder Jack Billings starred with five goals and 20 disposals.