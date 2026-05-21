IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Michael Whiting, Nathan Schmook, Bharat Sundaresan and Emily Patterson join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- Can the Crows continue their momentum against a shaky Hawks in Tassie?
- Eagles celebrate Harley Reid's 50th game in Scott Pendlebury's record-breaking match
- Sydney heads to GMHBA Stadium for one of footy's toughest assignments
- The Lions and Giants meet at Engie Stadium for the first time since the 2004 semi-final
- Is Brodie Grundy the All-Australian ruckman?
Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts