Ryan Maric and Jack Williams after the R10 match between Waalitj Marawar (West Coast) and the GWS at Optus Stadium on May 17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Michael Whiting, Nathan Schmook, Bharat Sundaresan and Emily Patterson join all the dots on football's big issues.

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- Can the Crows continue their momentum against a shaky Hawks in Tassie?

- Eagles celebrate Harley Reid's 50th game in Scott Pendlebury's record-breaking match

- Sydney heads to GMHBA Stadium for one of footy's toughest assignments

- The Lions and Giants meet at Engie Stadium for the first time since the 2004 semi-final

- Is Brodie Grundy the All-Australian ruckman?

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