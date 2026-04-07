How has your club fared in Gather Round?

Marcus Bontempelli fends off Jack Ginnivan during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Hawthorn in round 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN and the Western Bulldogs will get a chance to claim a breakthrough Gather Round win when they meet in a huge clash on Saturday night.

The Hawks and Bulldogs are among five clubs yet to taste success in the marquee round in South Australia since its launch in 2023.

But they are among the premiership contenders in 2026, with the Bulldogs sitting at 4-0 and the Hawks at 3-1 ahead of their clash at Adelaide Oval.

Hawthorn was edged out by Greater Western Sydney in a remarkable game at Norwood in 2023, pipped by Collingwood the following year before being stunned by Port Adelaide in 2025.

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The Bulldogs' losses, meanwhile, have come against Port, Geelong and Brisbane.

North Melbourne, West Coast and Richmond are the other sides yet to win in Gather Round ahead of games this weekend against Brisbane, Geelong and Greater Western Sydney respectively.

On the flip side, Brisbane and Collingwood are among the Gather Round kings, with the Lions and Magpies both winning their three matches so far.

Back-to-back premiers, the Lions made the most of an easier match-up with thrashings of North Melbourne in the first two years, before a thrilling win over the Bulldogs at Norwood Oval in 2025.

And they will be favoured to make it four from four when they meet the Kangaroos again at Barossa Park on Saturday.

The Magpies have had trickier clashes in South Australia, registering thrilling wins over St Kilda and Hawthorn before proving too good for Sydney last year.

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The Pies will take on Fremantle at Adelaide Oval, a venue they love playing at, on Friday night.

Collingwood had won 10 straight games at the ground before a round 23 loss to the Crows last year, only to win the return meeting in the first week of finals.

Port Adelaide, Geelong and Greater Western Sydney are the other three clubs to hold perfect Gather Round records.

Those three teams will put those on the line on Sunday, with the Cats meeting West Coast at Norwood Oval, the Giants facing Richmond at Barossa Park and the Power wrapping up the round against the Saints at Adelaide Oval.

Gather Round ladder