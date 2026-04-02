The Crows have had another injury scare ahead of their clash against Fremantle

Darcy Fogarty and Riley Thilthorpe after the match between Adelaide and Melbourne on July 06, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE key forwards Riley Thilthorpe and Darcy Fogarty have sent a scare through the Crows by failing to complete a match-eve training session.

Fogarty received treatment on his back and a proppy Thilthorpe also left training early ahead of Friday night's clash against Fremantle.

Crows assistant coach Nathan van Berlo was uncertain of the status of the attacking duo ahead of a selection meeting.

"I have just come off the track so I'm unaware of anything at the moment," van Berlo said after training.

Riley Thilthorpe celebrates a goal during Adelaide's win over Collingwood in round one, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The Crows, with one win and two losses, will recall veteran forward Taylor Walker for the Adelaide Oval clash against the third-placed Dockers (two wins, one loss).

Walker missed Adelaide's eight-point loss to Geelong, rested while recovering from an undisclosed injury.

Captain Jordan Dawson also missed the game against the Cats because of a calf injury but has been cleared to return against Freo.

But triple club champion Rory Laird, who was also sidelined last-start by a calf complaint, has failed to recover in time to play the Dockers.

The Crows are set to summon ruckman Reilly O'Brien for his first AFL game this season, with Finnbar Maley likely to be squeezed out of the side.

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Changes to the ruck rules to outlaw grappling at centre bounces led Adelaide to initially overlook O'Brien this season.

But with Dockers Sean Darcy and Luke Jackson considered among the best ruck combinations in the league, van Berlo said O'Brien's experience was likely to be called upon.

"Obviously coming up against Jackson and Darcy ... it's silly not to discuss that as a match committee," van Berlo said.

"Both our big guys are in good form. We'll wait and see what we go with selection-wise first, and then we'll work out that mix from there.

"He (O'Brien) has always worked incredibly hard at his game and it's no surprise that he's got to work and improved himself.

"He's a leader of our club for a reason, because he puts the work in and we always know that Rob (O'Brien) is going to find a way to work his way back into being the best version of himself."

Utility Billy Dowling also appears set for an AFL return, replacing Luke Nankervis, while James Borlase will be summoned in the absence of fellow key backman Jordon Butts (concussion).