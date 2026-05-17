Luke Jackson and Zach Merrett compete for the ball during the match between Fremantle and Essendon at Optus Stadium in round 15, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

RIDING an eight-game winning streak, Walyalup makes the trip to the MCG to take on Essendon on Sunday.

Essendon (1-8) took some big leaps forward as it threatened to pull off a huge upset before failing to seize its opportunities in the latter stages against Greater Western Sydney.

BOMBERS v DOCKERS Follow it LIVE

The Bombers led the Giants well into the last term but could not finish off their hard work in front of goal, leaving them with the bittersweet taste of having more scoring shots and inside 50s even in a loss.

Walyalup (8-1) took a huge step towards proving its premiership credentials as it ignited a dour contest against Hawthorn with the last five goals of the game for a nail-biting victory.

The win was the Dockers' eighth in a row for their longest streak since 2015 and puts them in a position to eye a percentage-booster against the Bombers in their second meeting at the MCG since 1999.

The Bombers have added Jye Caldwell and Will Setterfield to their midfield group, replacing sore youngsters Dyson Sharp and Zak Johnson, however they have left out key defender Ben McKay and young midfielder Elijah Tsatas for another week.

The Dockers have added veteran swingman Oscar McDonald, winger Nathan O'Driscoll and first-year forward Chris Scerri in place of injured trio Alex Pearce, Hayden Young and Corey Wagner.

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Without star Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (calf), Euro-Yroke faces Richmond on Sunday.

Euro-Yroke (4-5) looked unstoppable as its run-and-gun game was firing in Darwin, piling on five of the opening six goals against Gold Coast before fading in the heat.

SAINTS v TIGERS Follow it LIVE

The Saints will rue their wayward kicking that included 4.7 from set shots and they now must even up their win-loss record in a clash with the Tigers before a testing run against the current top three Dockers, Hawks and Swans.

Richmond (1-8) backed up its stirring triumph over Waalitj Marawar with an impressive start against Kuwarna before running out of steam in the second half.

The Tigers showed further signs of progress when limiting the damage even as the game slipped away, and will know that another strong opening will put all the pressure back on the Saints who are at risk of losing touch with the leading pack.

The Saints' forward line has copped another blow with Mitch Owens to miss the clash after pulling up sore from last week's loss to Gold Coast in Darwin.

Owens will be joined on the sidelines by dropped veteran Mason Wood, while Jack Higgins returns.

The Tigers regain young speedster Sam Grlj among three ins, with key forward Mykelti Lefau managed.

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In the final game of the round, Greater Western Sydney makes the trip to Perth to take on Waalitj Marawar on Sunday.

Waalitj Marawar (2-7) was unable to rebound from a humbling defeat to bottom-placed Richmond as it conceded eight straight goals to Melbourne before the main break before battling out the rest of the game.

EAGLES v GIANTS Follow it LIVE

The Eagles are all about the small wins as they look to work their way out of a rut and can at least take the positive of having outscored their opponent in the final term for the first time this year.

Greater Western Sydney (4-5) survived a huge scare before overrunning Essendon in the final term for a critical but no less concerning victory.

The Giants might still be held back by injuries to some key players but need to get their Orange Tsunami trademark gameplan up and running against the likes of the Eagles, if only to show they can challenge for the finals places through the second half of the season.

The Eagles have added talls Rhett Bazzo and Jack Williams, in straight swaps for Harry Edwards (concussion) and young gun Cooper Duff-Tytler (managed).

GWS will be without injured backman Jack Buckley, but have named winger Ryan Angwin and debutant Harry Oliver.