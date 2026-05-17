Euro-Yroke went to work against an undermanned Richmond, who came away with fresh personnel concerns

Hugo Garcia during the round 10 match between Euro-Yroke (St Kilda) and Richmond at Marvel Stadium, May 17, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

EURO-YROKE has proven to have too many weapons for a depleted Richmond, comfortably accounting for the Tigers by 36 points in a mature, well-rounded performance at Marvel Stadium.

But the injury wrecking ball has continued to make its inevitable way through Richmond's list, with Campbell Gray's hamstring opening the door for possible VFL top-ups for the Tigers on Friday night.

SAINTS V TIGERS Full match details and stats

Nick Vlastuin's slinging tackle on Ryan Byrnes in the fourth term may also come under MRO scrutiny, further compounding the Tigers' woes, while Sam Cumming hobbled to the bench with a corked quad in the dying minutes.

Euro-Yroke's midfield set the tone early in the 16.13 (109) to 11.7 (73) victory, winning the hard ball, peppering its inside 50 and trapping the ball in its front half, recording 10-1 inside 50s in the opening half of the term.

The Saints kicked the first four goals of the match before the Tigers finally managed a second inside 50, with debutant Noah Roberts-Thomson capitalising on a holding-the-ball call to record a goal with his first kick.

It was one of the few bright spots of the match for Richmond, who went into the game with just three fit players outside of its selected 23, and wasn't helped by the disposal out of defence from its remaining senior players.

Richmond had managed to scrounge together two consecutive goals after equalising the contest, and it took the class of Darcy Wilson from 50m to steady Euro-Yroke.

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The Saints' defensive pressure was excellent across the field, shutting down easy options and causing turnovers when the Tigers attempted to move the ball by hand.

The Tigers had moments – Jonty Faull's second term, Liam Fawcett kicking consecutive goals either side of the main break, Jack Ross' dependability – but their disposal just wasn't clean enough in the heat of battle.

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Every time Richmond appeared to make some headway, and the margin would drop to around the three-goal mark, Euro-Yroke would respond, with Cooper Sharman, Jack Higgins, Tom De Koning and co helping the Saints maintain their lead.

Charlie Banfield brought a bright spark to a fairly monotonous third term. The Euro-Yroke debutant had badly sprayed his first set shot in the third term, out on the full, but capitalised on his second opportunity later in the quarter, celebrating with style.

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Mattaes Phillipou was busy in the first half, floating between the midfield and the forward line, while Hugo Garcia was electric out of the engine room, catching the slower Tiger midfielders on the hop.

Tom De Koning had the better of the ruck dual with Noah Balta, Max Hall was busy with two goals, while the Tigers had very few winners on the day.

No Nas, no worries

In a very short period of time, Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera has become St Kilda's match-winner. But the Saints had enough contributors – albeit against an 18th-placed Richmond – to cover for the absence of the budding superstar, sidelined with a calf. Garcia was outstanding through the middle, Sam Flanders and Jack Macrae put in solid shifts, while Jack Sinclair directed play from his customary spot at half-back.

Mattaes Phillipou and Hugo Garcia during the round 10 match between Euro-Yroke (St Kilda) and Richmond at Marvel Stadium, May 17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Welcome to the big time, NRT

There's a Roberts-Thomson back in the AFL, with Lewis' cousin Noah pulling on the boots for the first time on the back of Richmond's injury crisis. He provided a few happy moments for Tiger fans amid a grim first term, with his first and second kicks resulting in goals. His maiden AFL major came on the back of a run-down tackle and holding-the-ball call.

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EURO-YROKE 5.3 10.5 13.9 16.13 (109)

RICHMOND 2.0 6.3 8.6 11.7 (73)

GOALS

Euro-Yroke: Sharman 2, Phillipou 2, De Koning 2, Hall 2, Garcia 2, Caminiti 2, Wilson, Higgins, Banfield, Marshall

Richmond: Fawcett 3, Roberts-Thomson 2, Lynch 2, Taranto, Faull, Balta, Ross

BEST

Euro-Yroke: Garcia, Flanders, Phillipou, De Koning, Sinclair, Hall

Richmond: Ross, Faull, Vlastuin, Taranto, Short

INJURIES

Euro-Yroke: Nil

Richmond: Gray (hamstring), Cumming (corked quad)

Crowd: 31,230 at Marvel Stadium