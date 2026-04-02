Riley Thilthorpe remains focused on team success and rather than individual accolades after his breakout 2025 season

Adelaide forward Riley Thilthorpe. Pictures: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE star Riley Thilthorpe scaled new heights in 2025 as one of the game's dominant key forwards and a first-time All-Australian, but timing and circumstances meant he never paused to appreciate what he had achieved.

Thilthorpe's mind was elsewhere as he accepted his All-Australian blazer, with the 201cm star gearing up for his first finals series. The Crows' subsequent straight sets exit 15 days later meant his focus quickly shifted to the opportunity missed and getting back to pre-season to make amends.

Even now as the 23-year-old enters a tantalising Good Friday clash against an in-form Fremantle, the individual achievements of 2025 which signalled his arrival as a top-line star of the competition have largely been pushed to the side.

"It's a bit of a weird one, because you obviously get announced as All-Australian just before finals and that was where my head was at. And then to get knocked out in the fashion we were knocked out, I probably didn't appreciate it as much as I should have," Thilthorpe told AFL.com.au.

"It was just about getting back to work this pre-season. So I probably never really reflected on it.

"It's obviously a really cool achievement and something I'm really grateful for. But you've got to move on pretty quickly and I never want to be satisfied with where I'm at.

"You can't really spend too much time thinking about it, because there's more important things and I don't play footy for All-Australians. I want to win a flag, so that's where my priority lies."

Riley Thilthorpe is named in the All-Australian team during the 2025 AFL Awards at Centrepiece on August 28, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Thilthorpe described his start to this season as frustrating after a back niggle just before the AAMI Community Series clash against the Dockers interrupted his preparations.

The versatile star was ready to go in round one, however, and has kicked six goals across his first three games as he prepares for a likely match-up with Dockers defender Brennan Cox on Friday night at Adelaide Oval.

"I'm a little bit out of touch personally, but I'm getting that back and ready to try and have a bit more of an impact over the next few games," Thilthorpe said.

"As a team we had a great start against Collingwood and a couple of tougher weeks, but that's what it's all about and we want to be competing against the best teams.

"We haven't been playing our best, but to go down by a goal or a couple of goals to two really good sides, we know we're not far off. So we're excited for the challenge this week."

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Thilthorpe starred as a big-bodied midfielder during a pre-season match simulation against Port Adelaide and was expected to spend more time in that role this season given his rare ability as a big man to be clean below his knees.

A midfield shift against Fremantle raises the tantalising prospect of a midfield match-up with fellow big man Luke Jackson, who has rotated as a midfielder when not playing as a ruckman.

"I really enjoy it and I think it gives us a different look, so I'll keep pushing for it for sure," Thilthorpe said.

"Having 'Daws' (captain Jordan Dawson) back will help my case because he can go forward and it's a pretty easy switch.

"It mixes up what we give opposition and throws a bit of a spanner in the works, and you can confuse teams when you swap back and forward.

"We've got a lot of boys who can roll through the midfield, which is really pleasing, and hopefully I can add to it. Even if it's just a few centre bounces a quarter or a game. Whatever they sort of need from me, I'm happy to do."

Riley Thilthorpe during Adelaide's official team photo day at West Lakes on February 17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

While Thilthorpe is established as a star, the 23-year-old remains part of a younger cohort at Adelaide that is collectively looking to step up in games and support the club's senior players.

Josh Rachele played a career-best game in the midfield last week against Geelong, while half-back Brayden Cook has emerged as a significantly improved player this season.

"We've played enough games together now and we're all sort of in the 50-to 100-game range so we've realised the impact we can have and take a bit of the load off the older boys," Thilthorpe said.

"You see what Josh (Rachele) did last week in one of his breakout games in the midfield, so we definitely see it as our time to step up and help out. That's what we're aiming to do.

"He (Cook) has been a bit stiff to not get as many games as he probably could have, but this pre-season we saw him put it all together.

"He's as fit as he's ever been and he's one of the most talented blokes I've seen, so I'm really keen to see what he can continue to do, and he's had a great start to the year."

Riley Thilthorpe celebrates with Josh Rachele after the match between Kuwarna (Adelaide) v Waalitj Marawar (West Coast) at Adelaide Oval in round 11, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Thilthorpe announced himself as an aerial powerhouse last season, ranking No.3 in the League for total contested marks (1.9 a game) and No.2 among key forwards for total marks (5.5 a game).

Part of his success is having other outlets to take his mind off football, with the Crows' T20 cricket team playing a big role over the pre-season in keeping him fresh.

The hulking forward has been involved in the social team from its introduction four years ago and said it was one of the highlights of his week during the summer, bringing young players and senior players together, as well as club staff.

Veteran forward Taylor Walker is the club's president, while forward Luke Pedlar is the captain, with the team winning the Grand Final this season for the first time.

"Pre-seasons are really long and a lot of hard work, so it's just a good way to get moving, see the boys outside of the four walls of the club, and then go out for dinner afterwards," Thilthorpe said.

"It's a way to connect with the older boys, combine all ages, and get people from all across the footy club involved.

"It's pretty similar to a footy club, with fine systems for dropping catches and different things like that, and it really just feels like a local club, which is the aspect that I really love about it.

"Teams we play give us a fair bit of lip and during the finals there was a fair crowd out there and we were getting told by some teams that we can't win finals.

"They were pretty confident, but we got it done in the end, which was pleasing because a few boys have been there for the four years, and it was nice to finally win one."